Union x Air Jordan 2 “Grey Fog”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand is once again releasing a collaboration with Union LA, this time on the Air Jordan 2, this Thursday at 10 a.m. for $225 on the SNKRS app.

If you took an L on the Union x Air Jordan 2 "Grey Frog," they're releasing again this week through SNKRS

As I wrote about previously in advance of a Union collaboration on the Nike Dunk Low, the streetwear store is no stranger to teaming up with Nike and Jordan Brand. Union in the past has collaborated on the Air Jordan 1 in the Blue Toe and Black Toe colorways as well as the Air Jordan 4 in the Guava and Off Noir colorways in 2020 and the Taupe Haze and Desert Moss colorways in 2021. Each of these releases garnered serious “Sneaker of the Year” hype. Can this collaboration elevate the standing of the Air Jordan 2?

Designed by Air Jordan 1 designer Peter Moore and Air Force 1 mastermind Bruce Kilgore, the Air Jordan 2, to this point, is perhaps the second-most slept on model in the first 15 of the Air Jordan line (the Air Jordan 15 seems destined to forever be everyone’s least favorite Jordan of the early Air Jordan era). The shoe was imagined as high-end lux hoops shoe, going so far as to move production of the model to Italy and utilizing high-end materials. Of course, the result of increased production and material costs led to an increase in price, rising to a then-unheard-of $100 after the Air Jordan 1 retailed for a mere $65.

However, being sandwiched between two icons in the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3 has made this something of a forgotten model. Jordan Brand has been doing its best of late to change that narrative, however, dropping some high-powered collabs — from a pair of Off-White colorways to a forthcoming J Balvin model reportedly releasing later this year — as well as planning to re-release an OG colorway later in 2022.

Nike notes that Thursday’s release takes its cues from Union’s history and combines canvas and a perforated suede midfoot panel in “Grey Fog” along with hints of light blue. Furthering the aesthetic, the shoe also features what Nike describes as a sample tag-inspired UNION woven label and a UNION lace tab.

The release will also include quite a capsule of Union x Air Jordan add-ons, from T-shirts to pants to shorts to hats to slides to socks. Hopefully, this wide array of options will allow anyone who wants to participate in this drop to be able to do so in some form or fashion. It’s clear the Nike/Jordan relationship with Union remains strong.

