Nike x CACT.US CORP: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Andy Silva breaks down the release details for the Nike x CACT.US CORP collection set for release on Friday, May 27.

By Andy Silva
Travis Scott has been, perhaps, the pre-eminent collaborator for Nike/Jordan Brand for the past several years. He has been absent from the sneaker scene for the past several months following the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, but he is back Friday with four sneakers releasing on the SNKRS app along with a clothing collection.

Scott will be collaborating with Nike on two colorways of two silhouettes — the Air Max 1 and the Air Trainer 1. The Air Max 1 collaboration was initially set to release in December 2021, but Nike elected to postpone the drop after the incident at Astroworld which saw 10 people killed and thousands injured. Scott had maintained a low profile since the tragedy but has returned to the public eye recently and apparently, Nike felt enough time has passed to release the delayed sneakers.

I’ve written about the tremendous history of the Air Max 1 in the past, and this release features the traditional Cactus Jack twist to the classic model. Much like his Air Jordan 1 High and Low releases in the past, the Nike swoosh is reversed and the placement is slightly different from a traditional release. The SNKRS app notes that the ACG-inspired shoe features nubuck, mesh, a rubberized Cactus Jack tongue and an outsole with CACT.US CORP branding. Of the two colorways, I think I prefer the CACT.US Brown, but I don’t think you can go wrong either way.

The Air Trainer 1, meanwhile, like the Air Max 1, was also designed by Tinker Hatfield and was prominently worn by John McEnroe back in the day. Like the original design, the CACT.US CORP edition features a forefoot strap, but in true Cactus Jack fashion, there is also a small stash pocket on the heel. The shoe also features a removable shroud and, of course, the reverse Swoosh.

Like the Union x Air Jordan 2 drop on Thursday, this CACT.US CORP drop will also feature an extensive apparel collection, including T-shirts, pants, vests, jackets and bottoms for both men and women.

Nike x CACT.US CORP Release Details

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Air Max 1 x CACT.US CORP CACT.US Brown May 27 $150
Air Max 1 x CACT.US CORP CACT.US Gold May 27 $150
Air Trainer 1 x CACT.US CORP Grey Haze and Dusty Sage May 27 $160
Air Trainer 1 x CACT.US CORP Archaeo Brown and Rust Pink May 27 $160

