Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, May 28

With 17 MLB games featured on the DFS slate, there will be plenty of options to consider as you look to finalize your lineup.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, May 28.

Yankees vs. Rays, 4:10 p.m. ET

Gerritt Cole ($10,500)

Aaron Judge ($6,000)

Giancarlo Stanton ($5,400)

Anthony Rizzo ($5,100)

Gerritt Cole has been hot and cold this year for the New York Yankees but statistically, he’s been sound. Cole has a 2.89 xFIP in the last 30 days as he takes the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays. Meanwhile, on the other side, the Yankees will take on Corey Kluber, who is giving up a wOBA of .348 to lefties and a .191 ISO to righties. He’s hittable and beatable going into this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 7:15 p.m. ET

Mookie Betts ($6,000)

Trea Turner ($5,900)

Freddie Freeman ($5,800)

Gavin Lux ($4,100)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won five of seven games against the Arizona Diamondbacks this season and are 29-7 against Arizona since the start of the 2020 season. Mookie Betts came in as a pinch hitter Friday, going 0-for-1, but prior to last night, he hit .408 in his previous 12 games and scored a run in each.

Astros vs. Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET

Yordan Alvarez ($5,300)

Jose Altuve ($5,200)

Alex Bregman ($4,700)

Kyle Tucker ($4,600)

The Houston Astros lead the MLB this month with a 2.12 team ERA, close to a full run lower than the next closes mark with the Dodgers at 3.02. Houston is tied for the third-most home runs this season behind the Yankees and Los Angeles Angels, and the Astros’ hitters should be ready to take advantage Saturday night.