Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, May 28

We’re have an action packed Saturday in the MLB today as 17 games are set to take place across the league.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, May 28

Marlins over 4.5 runs vs. Braves (+105)

The Marlins will once again battle the Braves at Truist Field this afternoon and their batters could have a field day against Atlanta starter Tucker Davidson. With an 8.71 ERA, he’s been hit for five earned runs in two out of his three starts. Expect a big offensive day for Miami here and take the over.

Rays moneyline vs. Yankees (+120)

Tampa Bay has dropped the first two games of its four games series against New York and will try to get on the board against its AL East rivals this afternoon. The team will have a tough matchup against Yankee starter Gerritt Cole but he has been hit up for 20 hits and 10 earned runs in his last three starts. Pick the Rays to come away with a much needed home victory at Tropicana Field.

Guardians-Tigers under seven runs (+100)

Cleveland and Detroit will play the second game of their weekend series at Comerica Park this afternoon and will feature a good pitching duel. Guardians starter Shane Bieber has posted a quality start in five of his last six outings while Tigers starter Alex Faedo hasn’t given up any more than two earned runs in his last four starts. We could be in for a low scoring affair so take the under.

The Windy City rivalry will be renewed tonight as the Chicago Cubs head to the southside to face the Chicago White Sox. The Sox are placing Johnny Cueto on the mound, who has yet to give up earned runs through two starts this season. He should be able to hold the Cubs batters at bay and allow for the White Sox to establish enough cushion to cover here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.