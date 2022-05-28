MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, May 28

Saturday, May 28th brings a 17-game slate of MLB games on the docket. The Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals will be playing a doubleheader as will the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. With an extensive number of teams hitting the field on Saturday there will plenty of options as you set your DFS lineup.

Top Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, NYY vs. TBR ($10,500) — Cole is likely the popular play and may carry the most ownership from at least the early slate of games on the docket. Cole has been hot and cold this season but statistically has been exceptional. He’s taking on a Tampa Bay team that has struggled to score runs and the same could be in play on Saturday.

Sandy Alcantara, MIA vs. ATL ($9,700) — Alcantara recently tossed a complete game in his last start against Atlanta and has now allowed just two earned runs over his last 24 innings pitched. Seeing a team twice in a row may be reason for caution but Alcantara is throwing the ball so well it’s worth taking the chance.

Top Hitters

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. ARI ($6,000) — Betts came in as a pinch-hitter yesterday going 0-for-1, but prior to that he hit.408 in his previous 12 games and scored a run in each. Betts leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs and has 18 hits over his last 10 games.

Mike Trout, LAA vs. TOR ($5,700) — Trout leads the Angels with 46 hits and 12 home runs on the season and is 1-for-12 over his past three games. Trout is due at the plate and is worth the price tag.

Value Pitcher

Johnny Cueto, CWS vs. CHC ($7,200) — It’s hard to believe that anyone could have guessed Cueto would throw 12 scoreless innings in his first two starts but the numbers speak for themselves. It might unrealistic to keep this up but Cueto is a home favorite and has a great chance of giving another few quality innings for a reasonable price.

Value Hitter

Joc Pederson, SFG vs. CIN ($4,000) — Pederson has been having a spectacular year for his new team and leads the Giants in home runs with 11 on the year so far. He had a three-home run game against the New York Mets a few days removed and hit four home runs over two days in that series. Pederson and his fellow hitters are facing Vladimir Gutierrez with an ERA close to 9, a juicy matchup for the price.