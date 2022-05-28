Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, May 28

There are 17 games on the menu for the MLB on Saturday and we’ll dive into some of the best player props that could earn you big money. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, May 28

Rowdy Tellez, over 0.5 RBI (+130)

Tellez is leading the Brewers in RBI with 33 heading into this afternoon’s matchup at the Cardinals and will have the chance to pick up another one against St. Louis starter Matthew Liberatore. The rookie lefty had a not so warm welcome to the majors in his first start last Saturday, getting hit for seven hits and four earned runs against the Pirates. This matchup presents a prime opportunity for the five-hole hitter Tellez to drive in some runs this afternoon.

Marwin González, over 0.5 singles (+165)

González is batting just .208 at the bottom of the Yankees’ lineup but has a favorable matchup when going up against Rays starter Corey Kluber this afternoon. He has 11 hits in 24 career at-bats against the Tampa Bay righty, equating to a .458 batting average. You can bank on González contributing at least one single as the Bronx Bombers attempt to take Game 3 of this series at Tropicana Field.

Logan Gilbert, under 17.5 outs recorded (+100)

Gilbert steps on the mound for the Mariners tonight as they once again host the Astros in an AL West showdown. The righty has averaged just under six innings pitched per start this season but has gone a full seven in his last two outings. With Houston bound to push some runs across and make this a competitive contest, expect Gilbert to be yanked before he can go a full six and record 18 outs. Take the under here.

