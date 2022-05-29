The Bad Batch: What did we see in the trailer for the new season of the Star Wars Disney+ animated series

New look, same Bad Batch.

At Star Wars Celebration on Sunday, the first trailer was released for the second season of The Bad Batch, the Disney+ animated follow-up to the fan-favorite Clone Wars which will stream in the fall.

It is time for the new Era. Watch the trailer for the new season of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch. Coming to @DisneyPlus this Fall. pic.twitter.com/kW0rOqd93K — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) May 29, 2022

The trailer begins at the dawn of a new era, as proclaimed by the Emperor. The Bad Batch look a little different since we last saw them escaping from Kamino at the end of the first season.

Despite the new threads and the belief that they are free, the members of Clone Force 99 (of course, all voiced with aplomb by Dee Bradley Baker) and Omega (Michelle Ang) are chided by Cid (Rhea Perlman) that they must not be paying attention to what’s going on around the galaxy.

As Echo proclaims that there are “others out there who need our help,” we see the Bad Batch in action, blasting enemies in the sky and on the ground. And after saying they would take all the allies they could get, we get the big news out of the trailer:

A. WOOKIE. WITH. A. LIGHTSABER.

Mind blown.

As Echo says near the end of the trailer, let’s get to work.

If you have questions or just want to talk Star Wars, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. May the Force be with you!