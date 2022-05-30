Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of June

After a wild end to the month of May, June keeps it going with the anticipated (and delayed) release of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2 on June 3. The sneaker will see a release procedure on SNKRS that will be similar to last month’s Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16,” so be prepared.

Tom Sachs has also revealed his next collaboration with Nike, the Nike Craft General Purpose shoe, which will release for $110 on June 10. While I don’t see this reaching Mars Yard levels of popularity, it should still be a much-desired shoe.

It should be noted that these releases are all subject to change, as over the past several years release dates have been changed frequently and will little notice. We’ll also update this page throughout the month as more releases get added to the calendar.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be popular releases!