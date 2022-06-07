Yeezy Foam Runner Onyx and Desert Sand: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Adidas and Yeezy will be releasing the Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx” on June 8 and the Yeezy Foam Runner “Desert Sand” on June 11 through the Adidas Confirmed app and the Yeezy Supply website for a retail price of $90 for adults. There will also be full family sizing available for both colorways.

The YEEZY FOAM RUNNER returns in the ONYX colorway, releasing in full family sizing Wednesday, June 8. pic.twitter.com/eIdiO21HYs — adidas alerts (@adidasalerts) June 4, 2022

Need some Summer kicks? The Yeezy Foam Runner "Desert Sand" is landing this week

(More Info: https://t.co/tqHXgkHSbZ) pic.twitter.com/6FIkLxAa1K — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) June 5, 2022

The draw is currently open for both on the Confirmed app. The Onyx draw will remain open until Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET and the Desert Sand draw will remain open until Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The draw will then take place at 11 a.m. ET on both release dates and users will be notified of their draw results. Right from the Confirmed app, here’s how the draw works:

Despite perhaps not being everyone’s cup of tea, the Foam Runner has remained popular for the Yeezy line and could be a contender for shoe of the summer. This week’s drops figure to be ready to pair with any summer look, as there will be both a light colorway in the Desert Sand and a dark colorway in the Onyx.

The Foam Runner is also an outstanding summer silhouette thanks to its one-piece foam upper constructed with multiple ventilation points, slip-on laceless styling and a high level of comfort. The shoe also is eco-friendly, as it blends harvested algae with Adidas’ own EVA material.

However, if you miss out and find that you simply must have a pair of Foam Runners for your various summertime adventures, there are plenty of styles available on the resale market.

Best of luck to all of those who will be looking to secure one or both Foam Runner colorways!

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx” June 8 $90 Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Desert Sand” June 11 $90

