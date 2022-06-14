Air Jordan 4 “Infrared”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

After last month’s “Military Black” release, Jordan Brand is returning to the Air Jordan 4 once again, this time with the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared.”

Just in case you forgot, the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared" is finally releasing this week pic.twitter.com/NM4ckq6i1i — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) June 13, 2022

As I wrote last month, the Air Jordan 4 is yet another design from the GOAT, Tinker Hatfield, and was famously on the feet of Michael Jordan for his game-winning shot over Cleveland’s Craig Ehlo in the first round of the 1989 playoffs and made an appearance in Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing.”

Tomorrow’s release takes its cues from the popular 2013 “Green Glow” edition of the Air Jordan 4. Like that model, this colorway features a dark grey upper, with a light grey mudguard. However, this model will swap out the green glow hits throughout with bits of infrared, a notable color most tied to the Air Jordan 6, another one of Hatfield’s masterpieces. The shoe maintains the black cage, wings and back from the “Green Glow” along with the Jumpman symbol as opposed to the OG Nike Air branding, but the outsole is white and grey whereas the 2013 model featured more of that green colorway throughout.

The shoe will also release in full family sizing on SNKRS with prices ranging from $160 for grade school sizing down to $70 for toddlers.

The “Green Glow” Air Jordan 4 from 2013 has consistently sold for above retail on the secondary market since its release, and in the past 12 months has seen an average sale price of $500 on StockX. As I broke down last week, StockX also recently touted the Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat from 2020 as one of the shoes on its platform which has seen notable growth of late. All of that is to say, this model should be popular and could fetch a pretty penny once it’s sold out for retail price. Best of luck to all those going for that elusive W!

Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan 4 Infrared June 15 $200

