Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay” PE: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Have you been noticing Jayson Tatum’s bright kicks during the last few games of the NBA Finals and wishing you could get a pair of those? Well, good news, Jordan Brand is making your wish come true on Friday!

Jayson Tatum is known as ‘Taco Jay’ to his friends and family – there’s no crazy story behind the nickname: he just loves tacos Tatum’s taco affection is spotlighted on his Air Jordan 36 ‘Taco Jay’, which just received a release date: https://t.co/xBtMEioaUm pic.twitter.com/K7COZ8x1ID — Sneaker Freaker (@snkrfrkrmag) June 11, 2022

It’s a good thing that unlike in MJ’s heyday, the NBA has loosened up the sneaker colorway rules and regulations because clearly, these have very little in common with the Celtics' classic uniforms. Jordan Brand notes that the “fiery hot-sauce-and-cheese inspired colors” are, in fact, a nod to Tatum’s go-to postgame snack of tacos, as is the Taco Jay logo on the shoe’s tongue and box, as well as the words “Taco” and “Jay on the shoe’s back heel tabs.

The Air Jordan 36 continues a trend since the Air Jordan 31 for the brand’s latest and greatest to take design inspiration from some of Jordan’s OG models — the 31 mimicking the 1, the 31 mimicking the 2, etc. Thus, you can see several callbacks to the Air Jordan 6 on the Air Jordan 36, notably the spoiler on the back and the logo area on the tongue.

These shoes are definitely not priced like the Air Jordan 6 was in 1991, as they will retail for $195 on Friday. These days the retro line is really driving Jordan Brand more so than the new Gameday sneaker, but a player PE that has been seen in the NBA Finals could be an outlier to this trend. Especially if the Celtics are able to pull off a Game 6 win on Thursday. In addition to the Air Jordan 36 PE, a special Taco Jay colorway of the Jordan Series sneaker will also drop on Friday for a retail price of $80, so if you’re not looking to break the bank, you do have an option.

Best of luck to the Celtics/Tatum fans looking to pick up a pair!

Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan XXXVI Nitro June 17 $195

