Yeezy Boost 700 Hi-Res Red: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Adidas and Yeezy will be releasing the Yeezy Boost 700 Hi-Res Red on June 17 through the Adidas Confirmed app and the Yeezy Supply website for a retail price of $260 for adults. There will also be full family sizing available for both colorways.

YEEZY BOOST 700 HI-RES RED. AVAILABLE JUNE 17 ON https://t.co/pzsXngPlBu, ON CONFIRMED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE AND CHINA, ON THE ADIDAS APP IN SELECT COUNTRIES, AND ON YEEZY SUPPLY. pic.twitter.com/a7vQxo7iCt — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) June 13, 2022

The draw is currently open on the Confirmed app and will remain open until Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The draw will then take place at 11 a.m. ET on both release dates and users will be notified of their draw results. Right from the Confirmed app, here’s how the draw works:

The 700 is the Yeezy entry into the dad shoe category. First introduced in February 2017, it’s a little bit more chunky than some of its brethren in the Yeezy line and features minimal branding on the shoe. It is also composed of multiple materials, including leather, mesh, suede, foam and Boost.

The Hi-Red Red colorway also will remind some longtime Ye stans of the famed “Red October” colorway of the Nike Air Yeezy 2 given the preponderance of red on the upper, although it does mix in some of the reds and blues famously connected to this model in colorways such as the Wave Runner.

Despite perhaps not being as hyped as the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the Yeezy Boost 700 is no slouch. In fact, on StockX, most pairs of the model in its various incarnations are selling for above retail and the Wave Runner colorway has had an average sale price of $405 over the past 12 months with a 15% price premium. So there is value, whether you want them to rock or to resell.

Are you going for these Yeezys? Or are you waiting for the 350V2 in Onyx and Bone that are releasing on Monday? Either way, best of luck!

