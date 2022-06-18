Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Bone” and “Onyx”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Adidas and Yeezy will be dropping the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the Onyx and Bone colorways on Monday through the Adidas Confirmed app and the Yeezy Supply website for a retail price of $230.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ONYX AND BONE. AVAILABLE JUNE 20 ON https://t.co/pzsXngPlBu, ON CONFIRMED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AND CHINA, ON THE ADIDAS APP IN SELECT COUNTRIES, AND ON YEEZY SUPPLY. pic.twitter.com/Ire1rnjnr1 — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) June 15, 2022

The draws for both colorways are currently open on the Confirmed app and will remain open until Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The draw will then take place at 11 a.m. ET and users will be notified of their draw results. Right from the Confirmed app, here’s how the draw works:

As with all pairs of the 350 V2, the upper of this sneaker is constructed of Primeknit with a sheer stripe, Boost midsole and canvas heel tab. Both pairs feature the one color throughout and will pair nicely with any fit. Being triple black or triple white also makes them the perfect pick for someone looking to pick up their first pair of 350 V2s. The “Bone” colorway, in particular, is a perfect summer shoe, ready to join you for all your vacation and leisure activities.

Both colorways released earlier in the spring with the ”Onyx” colorway previously releasing on March 5 and the ”Bone” colorway previously releasing on March 21.

The 350 V2 has basically become the signature shoe in the Yeezy line and remains its most popular. On StockX, the “Bone” colorway has seen a 15% price premium with an average sale price of $280, while the “Onyx” colorway has done even better with a 35% price premium and an average sale price of $348.

As always, these should sell out and will not be easy to acquire for retail. But fear not, if you miss out on these it’s very likely there will be more 350 V2 colorways to drop in the near future. Best of luck to all going for one or both of these colorways!

