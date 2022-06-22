Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

I’ve written about both the Air Force 1 and Nike’s collaborations with Off-White in the past, but Thursday sees a pair of releases that combines both — the Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White. The Black and White colorways will retail for a price of $185.

This is not the first time that Nike will be collaborating with Off-White on the Air Force 1. It was previously part of the late Virgil Abloh’s famed Ten collection, as well as being released in Volt, University Gold, University Blue, Green, Black and White versions. Not to mention Abloh’s collaborations with Louis Vuitton in White, Black and White/Green colorways. Those were all Air Force 1 lows, however. This will be an opportunity for sneakerheads to pick up Off-White’s futuristic take on the AF1 Mids.

As always, the shoes come with the standard Off-White zip tie attached, this time in a bright orange as well as the branding on the medial side of each sneaker with the “Off-White for Nike” text. However, this go-around there are a number of differences. First, the customary text of “AIR” on the midsole and “SHOELACES” on the shoelaces are not present. For that matter, the lacing system is somewhat unique in that it has two sets of laces, one of which goes through a lace lock that is reminiscent of the Air Jordan 5 and also loops through Flywire cables. It also features what is being described by Nike as a lightweight mesh with a woodgrain pattern as well as a translucent Swoosh, a visible air bubble on a wavy midsole on the lateral side and a “spiked” outsole. The brand describes the collaboration as a “modernized and experimental reflection on history’s most revered shoe.”

Both colorways released early for a select few granted exclusive access on the Nike SNKRS app last week. However, being a user on the SNKRS app was not a guarantee for early access to purchase one of the colorways, so there will still be many users looking to pick up a pair on Thursday. Best of luck to all looking to add to their Off-White collection!

Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price NIke Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White Black June 23 $185 NIke Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White White June 23 $185

