Air Jordan 6 “University Red”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Another Saturday, another classic from Jordan Brand. This time, the brand is releasing a new colorway of the Air Jordan 6, the “University Red,” also dubbed by some sneakerheads as the “Red Oreos.”

The Air Jordan 6 Retro returns in the “Red Oreo” colorway that makes summertime easy to style, releasing Saturday, June 25. pic.twitter.com/YDOdvTs2Yi — swoosh supply (@swooshsupply) June 22, 2022

Tinker Hatfield hit another home run with the Air Jordan 6, the shoe his Airness wore on court during the 1990-91 NBA season for the Bulls en route to his first NBA championship. The shoe takes its design cues in part from MJ’s Porsche Turbo (if you’re noticing a pattern, MJ loves cars and Tinker loves that MJ loves cars). This helps account for the “spoiler” on the heel on the shoe, a first for the Jordan line. The tongue is also unique with its two holes designed to make them easy to pull on, along with the inner bootie. The shoe also features a streamlined lacelock compared to the version from the Air Jordan 5, icy outsoles and a “2” and “3” designed into the panels on the upper. On court, the shoe is most famous for being on MJ’s feet for his first NBA title, including his “spectacular move” in Game 2, changing hands mid-air after anticipating defensive pressure in the lane. As for its pop-culture impact, it’s got plenty. Low-key sneakerhead Jerry Seinfeld wore the OG “Sport Blue” colorway for several episodes of his famed sitcom in 1991, the shoe served as inspiration for Michael Keaton’s Bat Boots in “Batman Returns” and, of course, Spike Lee was back as Mars Blackmon for more ads with his main man Money.

Saturday’s release is pretty clean, with an all-white upper and tongue with university red accents featuring white splatter on the midsole and an icy rubber outsole. Since it is not a collaboration or an OG colorway, the heel features the Jumpman logo with Air underneath rather than the original Nike Air branding, although at this point, it seems like that has become less of a deal-breaker than it was a couple of years ago as we get further and further away from MJ’s exploits on the hardwood.

The Air Jordan 6 has perhaps quietly been underrated in the Air Jordan line and has had numerous notable releases, including two collaborations with Travis Scott, its place in the famed Defining Moments Pack and a number of notable colorways including the OG fan-favorites like the Infrared, Carmine and Sport Blue as well as the classic 2000 Olympic colorway.

Given the history of the shoe, as well as the clean styling perfect for just about any fit, these could be another slam dunk for Jordan Brand. Best of luck to anyone looking to pick up a pair!

Air Jordan 6 “University Red” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan 6 White and University Red June 25 $200

