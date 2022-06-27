Union x Nike Cortez: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Union has collaborated once again with Nike, this time on the iconic Cortez. It is set to drop on the SNKRS app on Tuesday, June 28 for a retail price of $130.

The Union LA x Nike Cortez "Sesame" is making a global release on June 28th pic.twitter.com/vIY4ygPYjR — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) June 22, 2022

The Cortez is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and this drop is part of that celebration. Of course, the Cortez is one Nike’s most classic silhouettes and its earliest success story thanks to its association with U.S. athletes during the 1972 Summer Olympics. Of course, the Cortez is also well known in popular culture thanks to Tom Hanks lacing up a pair as the titular character in the 1994 classic, “Forrest Gump.”

I have written in the past about Union’s history with the Swoosh, and this collab is the next chapter in that story. Nike notes on the SNKRS app that Union has reimagined the Cortez as an expression of Los Angeles’s cultural diversity, represented by a variety of colors on the upper. The shoe utilizes several materials, including suede, woven textiles, Nike’s Crater Foam and Grind outsole as well as a rubberized toe. And of course, the shoe features Union branding with the now classic UN/LA tag as well as the Union logo on the heel. The Sesame as well as an Off Noir colorway released last week through Union and Tuesday is your second chance to get the Sesame colorway for retail.

Currently, on StockX, the early release pairs of the Sesame and the Off Noir colorways are going for above retail at a price premium of at least 19 percent, with the Sesame outperforming the Off Noir slightly at 27 percent. The Sesame also has a lower volatility percentage at just 5 percent compared to the 11 percent for the Off Noir as well as a higher average sale price — $202 for the Sesame versus $190 for the Off Noir.

Best of luck to all those going for a pair on Tuesday!

Union x Nike Cortez Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Nike Cortez x UNION Sesame June 28 $130

