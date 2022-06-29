Air Jordan 1 Low OG Mystic Navy: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Summer time is the perfect time for a low-key Jordan Brand classic, as the Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set to release on Thursday in a Mystic Navy colorway for a retail price of $130.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG returns in Mystic Navy, releasing Thursday, June 30. pic.twitter.com/2WUEhTiHKW — swoosh supply (@swooshsupply) June 27, 2022

I have written about the Air Jordan 1 in the past, but unlike most releases throughout the year this is the Air Jordan 1 Low OG we’re talking about. Now, we should note that this is, in fact, the OG, which is different than the newer Air Jordan 1 Low which has been around since the early 2000s. Other things such as the collar height, tongue and placement of the Wings logo differentiate the styles. Jordan Brand first brought back the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in 2015 with the Black/Royal and Chicago colorways. Now, those are the most accurate to the original Air Jordan 1 Lows released in 1985, especially if you look at the size of the Swoosh and the shape compared to last year’s Neutral Grey and Starfish Air Jordan 1 Low OGs. But this is as good as we’re likely to get.

This release sees a colorway that is very similar to the classic Black/Royal, but with just a slight tweak to the blue hue. The shoe is leather throughout on the upper and features all the traditional things you expect from the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, include the outsole, cup sole and encapsulated Air in the heel.

Last year’s Starfish colorway has seen a 121 percent price premium on StockX with an average sale price of $226 and 10 percent volatility, while the Neutral Grey has seen an 84 percent price premium with an average sale price of $196 and 6 percent volatility.

Best of luck to all going for a pair of these on Thursday!

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Mystic Navy Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan 1 Low Mystic Navy June 30 $130

