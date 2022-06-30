Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of July

After a strong June, the summer rolls on with several anticipated drops in July!

The month starts off with a Luka Doncic Air Jordan 36 PE on July 1, then Jordan Brand follows that up with an Air Jordan 1 High OG and Low OG in Bleached Coral the following day.

Drake will drop his latest NOCTA Hot Step on July 7 and the Air Jordan 2 will also continue its resurgence with a pair of collabs with Nina Chanel Abney, a High and a Low on July 8.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be popular releases!