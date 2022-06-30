 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of July

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of July.

By Andy Silva
After a strong June, the summer rolls on with several anticipated drops in July!

The month starts off with a Luka Doncic Air Jordan 36 PE on July 1, then Jordan Brand follows that up with an Air Jordan 1 High OG and Low OG in Bleached Coral the following day.

Drake will drop his latest NOCTA Hot Step on July 7 and the Air Jordan 2 will also continue its resurgence with a pair of collabs with Nina Chanel Abney, a High and a Low on July 8.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be popular releases!

Sneaker Release Schedule for July

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Air Jordan XXXVI Low Luka July 1 $175
Air Jordan 1 Low White/Black/Gym Red July 1 $100
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Made With Nature July 1 $200
New Balance 550 White July 1 $110
New Balance 550 White with au lait July 1 $110
New Balance 550 White with castlerock July 1 $110
New Balance 550 Black with Sea Salt July 1 $110
New Balance 550 Sea Salt with Black July 1 $110
Air Jordan 1 Bleached Coral July 2 $170
Air Jordan 1 Low Bleached Coral July 2 $130
Nike Dunk High Next Nature Sail July 6 $130
Nike Air Max 95 Off Noir and Limestone July 6 $185
Nike Air Bo Turf White and Solar Red July 6 $140
NIke Air Force 1 High '07 LV8 Sail and Medium Grey July 6 $135
Nike Dunk High Copa/University Blue/White/Game Royal July 6 $125
Women's Air Jordan 1 Low SE Crimson Bliss/Rush Orange/Sail/Black July 6 $110
Nike NOCTA Hot Step Triple Black July 7 $180
NIke Air Pegasus 83 Black and Cool Grey July 7 $100
Nike Women's Dunk Low SE Sail/Light Madder Root/Worn Blue/Sanded Gold July 7 $110
Nike Women's Dunk High White/Racer Blue/Atomic Green/Black July 7 $125
New Balance MADE in USA 990v1 July 7 $190
Air Jordan 2 Low x Nina Chanel Abney White and Malachite July 8 $225
Air Jordan 2 x Nina Chanel Abney White and Gym Red July 8 $250
Under Armour Curry 4 Flotro Grey/Black July 8 $140
NIke Women's Dunk Low Lisa Leslie July 9 $130
Adidas Dame 8 Big Mood July 9 $120
NIke ACG Lowcate Solar Flare July 12 $115
NIke ACG Lowcate Wolf Grey and Navy July 12 $115
NIke Air Max 97 Black and University Red July 12 $185
NIke Cortez Be True July 12 $90
Nike Dunk Low Retro Black/Off Noir/White July 12 $100
Nike Dunk High Retro Noble Green/White/University Gold/Noble Green July 12 $115
Nike Dunk High Retro Orange/Deep Royal Blue/White/Orange July 12 $115

