Nike Dunk Low “Lisa Leslie”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Nike is set to release another colorway in the ever-popular Nike Dunk low, which I’ve written about several times in the past. However, this drop will be a special tribute to WNBA great Lisa Leslie.

The Nike Dunk Low “Lisa Leslie” drops July 9.



MORE HERE: https://t.co/2J2y88WciZ pic.twitter.com/7VOWXmLUFf — HOUSE OF HEAT (@HOUSEOFHEAT) June 28, 2022

This release is celebrating the 20th anniversary of a career highlight for Leslie. On July 30, 2002, against the now-defunct Miami Sol, Leslie threw down the first in-game dunk in the history of the WNBA, which can be seen among Leslie’s career highlights below:

Leslie was among the early faces of the league, which began play in 1997. She was a four-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008), eight-time WNBA All-Star and two-time WNBA Champion with the Los Angeles Sparks. She is also a two-time WNBA Finals MVP and has her number retired by both the Sparks and the USC Trojans.

Regarding the shoe, the Dunk Low features Sparks-inspired color blocking of yellow, purple and emerald green and even includes Leslie’s iconic No. 9 toward the heel. The shoe also features a black outsole and black laces plus Nike stitched in black on the back heel. It should be noted that this is a women’s release, so for the guys who might also be interested in celebrating Leslie’s career make sure to convert the sizing to your proper size. That also sadly means that those who wear larger men’s sizes might be out of luck on this release unless they want a pair just as a cool display piece.

The women’s Nike Dunk Low “Lisa Leslie” releases on Saturday, July 9 for a retail price of $130. Best of luck to any going for this release!

Nike Dunk Low “Lisa Leslie” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price NIke Women's Dunk Low Lisa Leslie July 9 $130

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.