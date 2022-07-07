NFT News: Reddit Announces NFT-based Avatar Marketplace in Partnership with Polygon

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out the quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read this article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Reddit Announces NFT-based Avatar Marketplace

Reddit is partnering with Polygon and announcing a new NFT-based Avatar Marketplace.

Reddit has announced its plan to sell NFTs, leveraging its relatively new Avatar Builder to allow the creation and selling of avatars to its community. Collectible avatars are now available at r/CollectibleAvatars for a limited time to a limited number of early access users. The avatars will be available on Polygon, the blockchain that has DraftKings NFTs on it as well.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on Twitter.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!