NFT News: Gamestop Launches New NFT Marketplace

GameStop Announces launch of NFT Marketplace

nft.gamestop.com is now live as GameStop has announced the launch of its new NFT marketplace:

Let’s cruise - https://t.co/zhNbY36C2x is here!



GameStop NFT has launched for gamers, creators, collectors, and community members to buy, sell, trade, and create NFTs (“Non-Fungible Tokens”)! pic.twitter.com/KDyGkn6wNQ — GameStopNFT (@GameStopNFT) July 12, 2022

GameStop NFT will allow gamers, creators, collectors and community members to buy, sell, trade and create NFTs. The new marketplace has already generated more than $4.2 million in its first few days, and you can explore the new website at nft.gamestop.com.

The GameStop, $GME, NFT Marketplace has generated more than $4.2 million since its launch Monday. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 14, 2022

