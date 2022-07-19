NFT News: Disney Chooses Polygon for Accelerator Program

Disney has announced that it will be choosing the Polygon platform for the launch of its Accelerator program, which will aim to develop new technologies related to NFTs, as well as AI and augmented reality.

In an official press release, Disney Accelerator General Manager Bonnie Rosen stated, “The Disney Accelerator is thrilled to be part of that legacy, and with our newest class of companies, we look forward to furthering our commitment to innovation and continuing to bring magical experiences to Disney audiences and guests for the next 100 years.”

Polygon was one of six companies initially chosen for the Accelerator program. Stay tuned for updates as the initiative launches.

