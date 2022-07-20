Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Travis Scott is back with his latest collaboration with Jordan Brand and it is a doozy. A new colorway in Cactus Jack’s longstanding affair with the Air Jordan 1 drops on July 21 with the Sail and Ridgerock Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott.

ad: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail / Ridgerock” drops on July 21st via SNKRS Draw -> https://t.co/0DWkNXfo7Q pic.twitter.com/qQ6ay9bwa8 — Sneaker Drop (@SneakerDropCo) July 19, 2022

This isn’t the first time Scott has delivered his own take on the Air Jordan 1 Low. His collab with Fragment and Jordan Brand was one of last summer’s hottest shoes and he had previously released a black/dark mocha colorway back in 2019. Let’s also not forget his High cut Air Jordan 1 collabs, which remain some of the most sought-after sneakers of the past several years. It’s fair to say that the Air Jordan 1 in all of its permutations may be the shoe most associated with the crossover star at this point.

Thursday’s release has all of the signature Catcus Jack touches fans have come to expect. There is the customary backward Swoosh on the lateral side, Cactus Jack branding on the tongue and the heel as well as hits of sail and mocha, two of Scott’s most-frequently used colors. On the medial side, the model hues more toward the OG Air Jordan 1 low with its Swoosh shape and size and Nike notes on the SNKRS app that the shoe features premium nubuck leather.

While this shoe may not have quite the hype of the Fragment collab from last summer, which is currently selling for an average price of $1,419 on StockX which is an 833% percent price premium, it’s fair to assume that this will be a VERY popular drop. Best of luck to all who are going for the latest from Cactus Jack and Jordan Brand!

Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” July 21 $150

