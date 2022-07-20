NFT News: Tony Hawk to Open Skate Park in the Metaverse

Tony Hawk announced last week via Twitter that he will be partnering with The Sandbox to open a skate park in the metaverse.

Coming soon to The Sandbox: alongside @Autograph, I’m helping to create the biggest skatepark in the #metaverse. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/0R2ODsR4qt — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 13, 2022

Tony Hawk is known for being one of the most popular skateboarders in the world and now he’s taking the plunge into the metaverse to help to build a digital skate park. The partnership includes The Sandbox as well as Autograph, which will create opportunities for users to interact in addition to getting involved in corresponding NFTs.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out the quick breakdown of what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read this article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

