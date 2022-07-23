Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5: When does it begin, what does it include, where can you watch

Marvel Studios made its presentation at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday in Hall H and the next phase of the MCU has begun to take shape.

We are currently in the midst of Phase 4 of the MCU, which will continue next with the Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. A new trailer for that also dropped Saturday, showcasing the show’s more comedic tone along with some key players such as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, her cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk, Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Wong from the Doctor Strange franchise and Daredevil.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that Phase 4 will end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November, which also debuted its trailer as it navigates the difficult task of moving on without star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in 2020. The trailer uses music to help tell its story as Shuri, Ramonda, Nakia, Okoye and M’Baku return as well providing hints to appearance of Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, and Namor, the King of Atlantis.

Phase 5, meanwhile, will begin in February 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Phase 5 is as follows:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - In theaters Feb. 17, 2023

Secret Invasion - Debuts on Disney+ Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - In theaters May 5, 2023

Echo - Debuts on Disney+ Summer 2023

Loki (Season 2) - Debuts on Disney+ Summer 2023

The Marvels - In theaters July 28, 2023

Blade - In theaters Nov. 3, 2023

Ironheart - Debuts on Disney+ Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos - Debuts on Disney+ Winter 2023

Daredevil: Born Again - Debuts on Disney+ Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order - In theaters May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts - In theaters July 26, 2024

There are some notable announcements here. Among them was the title and release date for the next Captain America film, with Sam Wilson continuing to take on the mantle following the events of the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Also stemming from that and several other projects is the Thunderbolts film currently slated to close out Phase 5. And for fans of the Netflix MCU universe, which is itself now on Disney+, Daredevil is “Born Again” with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio both returning to the franchise.

Marvel didn’t stop there, however, announcing that the Fantastic Four will open Phase 6 on Nov. 8, 2024 and that a pair of Avengers movies — Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (set for release on May 2, 2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (set for release on Nov. 7, 2025) — will close out the Multiverse Saga.

