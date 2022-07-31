 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of August

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of August.

By Andy Silva

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

After another sizzling sneaker month in July, the heat wave shows no signs of abating in August.

Right off the bat is the expected influx of Yeezy Day, details of which have yet to be officially announced but is expected to come right at the beginning of the month with some heavy hitters.

August will also be a month that sees some releases giving love to some of our foremost female athletes. After Minnesota Lynx (and UConn) star Napheesa Collier’s PE of the KD15 saw a release at the end of July, August will see several colorways of Candace Parker’s new shoe with Adidas. The end of the month will also see the release of tennis star Coco Gauff’s first shoe with New Balance.

Jordan Brand hits the ground running in August by celebrating its 25th anniversary in China on Aug. 4 with a special Air Jordan 12 low, followed by a Syracuse-inspired colorway of the AJKO on Aug. 5. The Jumpman follows that up with a Concord Air Jordan 11-inspired colorway of the Air Jordan 5 on Aug. 6.

In addition, if you missed out on last month’s Social Status Air Max Penny 1 drop, you’ll get a shot at the OG Orlando colorway on Aug. 11.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!

Sneaker Release Schedule for August

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Adidas Exhibit B Candace Parker Mid Grey One / Silver Metallic / Team Dark Green Aug. 1 $120
Adidas Exhibit B Candace Parker Mid Grey Three / Core Black / Impact Orange Aug. 1 $120
Adidas Exhibit B Candace Parker Mid Carbon / Cloud White / Core Black Aug. 1 $120
Women's Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Aug. 1 $190
Women's Adidas Ultraboost DNA Climacool Almost Blue / Bliss Blue / Beam Pink Aug. 1 $190
Adidas Ultraboost DNA Climacool Chalk White / Carbon / Ecru Tint Aug. 1 $190
Adidas Ultraboost DNA Climacool Linen Green / Carbon / Core Black Aug. 1 $190
Adidas Ultraboost Web DNA Legend Ink / Bliss Blue / Beam Pink Aug. 1 $190
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Olive Green and Total Orange Aug. 2 $155
Women's Nike Dunk Low SE Sail/Lapis/Off Noir/Neptune Green Aug. 2 $120
Jordan Why Not .5? Ghost/Indigo Haze/Football Grey/Copa Aug. 2 $130
Nike Air Max 97 Black and University Red Aug. 3 $185
Air Jordan 12 Low White and Black Aug. 4 $200
Nike Air Max 97 Metallic Silver and Chlorine Blue Aug. 4 $185
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Aug. 4 $120
Adidas Exhibit B Candace Parker Mid Off White / Silver Metallic / Ecru Tint Aug. 5 $120
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Grey Fog and Enamel Green Aug. 5 $140
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Vintage Off-Noir and Pecan Aug. 5 $140
AJKO 1 Rush Orange Aug. 5 $150
Reebok JJJJound NPC II Ftwr White / Cream White / Chalk Aug. 5 $150
Air Jordan 5 Dark Concord Aug. 6 $200
Nike Dunk Low Vast Grey Aug. 9 $110
Adidas Dame 8 Blue Rush / Pulse Mint / Solar Pink Aug. 9 $120
Women's Air Jordan 1 Low Stealth/White/French Blue Aug. 9 $110
Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft White/Light Silver/Dark Concord/True Red Aug.10 $150
Nike Spark Flyknit Burgundy Crush and Racer Blue Aug. 10 $185
Nike KD15 Psychic Purple/Midnight Navy/Ghost/Dark Marina Blue Aug.10 $150
Nike Air Max Penny Black and Varsity Royal Aug. 11 $170
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Color of the Month University Red Aug. 11 $150
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Color of the Month Royal Aug. 11 $150
Adidas Gazelle Shadow Olive / Shadow Olive / Impact Yellow Aug.19 $100
New Balance Coco CG1 Aug. 26 $170
Women's Nike Dunk High Multi-Color/White/Sail/Habanero Red Aug. 27 $125

More From DraftKings Nation