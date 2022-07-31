Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of August

After another sizzling sneaker month in July, the heat wave shows no signs of abating in August.

Right off the bat is the expected influx of Yeezy Day, details of which have yet to be officially announced but is expected to come right at the beginning of the month with some heavy hitters.

August will also be a month that sees some releases giving love to some of our foremost female athletes. After Minnesota Lynx (and UConn) star Napheesa Collier’s PE of the KD15 saw a release at the end of July, August will see several colorways of Candace Parker’s new shoe with Adidas. The end of the month will also see the release of tennis star Coco Gauff’s first shoe with New Balance.

Jordan Brand hits the ground running in August by celebrating its 25th anniversary in China on Aug. 4 with a special Air Jordan 12 low, followed by a Syracuse-inspired colorway of the AJKO on Aug. 5. The Jumpman follows that up with a Concord Air Jordan 11-inspired colorway of the Air Jordan 5 on Aug. 6.

In addition, if you missed out on last month’s Social Status Air Max Penny 1 drop, you’ll get a shot at the OG Orlando colorway on Aug. 11.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!