Yeezy Day 2022: What To Know, Sneaker Releases, Price, Where To Buy

Adidas has confirmed that Yeezy Day 2022 will take place beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 2, in North America through the Adidas Confirmed app and Yeezy Supply.

COMING SOON



AUGUST 2 IN NORTH AMERICA

AUGUST 3 IN EUROPE, KOREA, JAPAN, AND CHINA



ON CONFIRMED AND YEEZY SUPPLY pic.twitter.com/YqStKNXFN7 — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) July 30, 2022

What is Yeezy Day? Yeezy Day is a “holiday” that began in 2019 where Adidas and Yeezy restock some of the brands' most popular and iconic models and colorways in an attempt to give everyone who wants a pair at least the opportunity (in theory) to get a pair for retail price as Kanye himself once promised.

In the past, the event has spanned an entire day, with drops happening throughout on the Confirmed app and on the Yeezy Supply website. Be prepared to sit through a waiting room in order to get a chance to purchase, so patience will be a virtue (don’t give into the temptation to refresh!) and I would recommend getting logged in right before the drops start and using all your screens to your advantage in an attempt to get a W.

There has been no official word on which models or colorways will be a part of Yeezy Day 2022, but among the rumored drops are the OG Yeezy Boost 350 Turtledove, the 350 V2 Zebra and Hyperspace, the Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner and various colorways of the Yeezy Slide and Foam Runner, among others.

Best of luck to all looking to cop on Yeezy Day!

