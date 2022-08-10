Introducing the VeeFriends Reignmakers Football League with Gary Vee

The NFL season is right around the corner, and Reignmakers continues to expand. VeeFriends is teaming up with Reignmakers Football to launch a special league. Learn more about this partnership below.

VeeFriends x Reignmakers Football

VeeFriends is a media and entertainment company by GaryVee brought to life through the innovative Web3 technology of NFTs. The official OpenSea collection has surpassed 56,000 ETH in traded volume and has harnessed one of the largest Discord audiences in the space with a dedicated, robust community. With Vaynerchuk’s love for sports, his eyes are now set on a new campaign that brings out the competitive spirit of his community and himself during game days.

VeeFriends is partnering with DraftKings to create a unique platform that will engage and reward communities by providing access to “once in a lifetime” experience with Gary through Reignmakers.

Who Will Take the Reign from GaryVee in Fantasy Football?

It’s early August and you know what that means, the NFL season is just around the corner and so is the start of Fantasy Football! This year, our partnership with DraftKings is changing the way we play Fantasy Football by utilizing NFTs to build and create teams to compete for top prizes in the newly announced VeeFriends League, including VeeFriends NFTs, GaryVee Experiences, limited Player Card Packs and more!

What is Reignmakers Football?

Reignmakers Football is the first NFT game by DraftKings, created in partnership with the NFLPA. Users will be able to acquire player NFTs of varying rarity tiers in the gamified NFT platform and utilize them in a fantasy format similar to Daily Fantasy Football (DFS).

Players will create weekly lineups with differentiated rarity tiers during the 2022 season from the Player Card NFTs that a user owns, scoring points based on on-field results.

For those looking to get in on the action, the GENESIS SET Drop is live RIGHT NOW. Find a full breakdown of the drop schedule here.

What is the VeeFriends League?

The VeeFriends League is where all of the GaryVee contests will be hosted. Claim your FREE Starter Pack for new and existing users, which will include six player cards - one of each position needed to build a complete lineup! Make sure to follow along so that you don’t miss an opportunity to score some great prizes!

How will the contests work?

Starting in Week 1 through Week 3 of the NFL regular season, users will be able to join a public contest in GaryVee’s VeeFriends League at the CORE tier. The top 1,000 finishers each week will play in a Week 4 Major contest to win many different prizes, including Reignmakers Football packs, VeeFriends NFTs and more!

What can you win?

Prizes will range from a variety of experiences with GaryVee, VeeFriends NFTs, to Reignmakers Football LEGENDARY, ELITE, RARE and CORE packs, plus more to be announced.

How To Get Started:

Important Dates:

VeeFriends League Opens - TBA (Stay Tuned for Official Announcements)

9/8-9/12: Week 1

9/15-9/19: Week 2

9/22-9/26: Week 3

9/29-10/3: Week 4

