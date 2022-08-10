New Balance 550 and 574 “Conversations Amongst Us”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

New Balance continues its “Conversations Amongst Us” collection curated by Joe Freshgoods with a restock of the 550 and a drop of the classic 574 on Thursday, August 11.

New Balance 550 “Conversations Amongst Us” Restocking August 11th https://t.co/5PDjuCn4Xl pic.twitter.com/otrXBmSq5G — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) August 5, 2022

Joe Freshgoods and New Balance are keeping the conversation going with the upcoming New Balance 574 "Conversations Amongst Us" arriving this month.



Details: https://t.co/ioPmXczU2T pic.twitter.com/CCwZtmlyUl — SoleSavy (@SoleSavy) August 4, 2022

New Balance says on its “Conversations Amongst Us” website that with the collection, “Joe Freshgoods looks to the natural conversations, verbal and non-verbal, happening in the Black community as a way to connect, reflect, and express shared thoughts and experiences.” Freshgoods also notes on the website that: “This project is a bit different for me. It isn’t just an apparel and footwear collection. It’s a timestamp and a deep dive into the importance of communication and community.” The company also notes that Black Soles, which is its employee-led community designed to increase representation and amplify Black voices within the company works with Joe Freshgoods every step of the way through the design process, including and up to communication surrounding the initiative.

The Conversations Amongst Us edition of the 550 originally dropped on April 15 of this year and the 550, in general, has become one of New Balance’s more popular models of the moment including collaborations with Aime Leon Dore in a variety of colors as well as size? and Rich Paul. This take on the silhouette has a canvas upper in what the brand has described as “dawn glow with sun glow” color blocking along with hits of suede and “Conversations Amongst Us” branding on the tongue.

The 574, which is perhaps one of the most iconic models in the New Balance catalog and in the dad shoe market in general, arrives in a “sea salt with dawn glow” colorway with what New Balance calls “premium leather overlays,” the New Balance “N” in silver and once again “Conversations Amongst Us” branding on the tongue.

Best of luck to all looking to pick up one or both of these releases!

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.