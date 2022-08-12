Reignmakers UFC Heatwave Drop Details Released

DraftKings Reignmakers UFC Heatwave Round 3 Update

Heatwave Round 3 is on the horizon for Reignmakers UFC! Let’s break down everything you need to know about the latest installment to the series:

Drop Info

When: Heatwave Round 3 pack drops will take place on Tuesday 8/16 at 2 p.m. EST (BOSS) and 4 p.m. EST (RARE). This will be the week leading into UFC 278

Total Fighters: There will be 20 total fighters in Heatwave Round 3. Eight will be on the UFC 278 card and the other 12 will be “living legends”.

Rarity Tier Breakdown:

RARE: 200 per fighter

ELITE: 50 per fighter

LEGENDARY: 5 per fighter

REIGNMAKER: 1 per fighter

Fighters available in the drop

Kamaru Usman

Paddy Pimblett

Khamzat Chimaev

Francis Ngannou

Leon Edwards

Josè Aldo

Merab Dvalishvili

Paulo Costa

Luke Rockhold

Marcin Tybura

Alexandr Romanov

Tai Tuivasa

Valentina Shevchenko

Carla Esparza

Jorge Masvidal

Islam Makhachev

TJ Dillashaw

Colby Covington

Robert Whittaker

Glover Teixeira

Distribution Breakdown

RARE Packs Pack Detail # Pack Detail # Quantity 1760 Cards Per Pack 1 Price $19.99

BOSS Packs Pack Detail # Pack Detail # Quantity 1120 Cards Per Pack 3 Price $199.99

Utility

$10 free bet per two (2) RARE tier NFTs collected, $25 free bet per two (2) ELITE tier NFTs collected, $100 free bet for every LEGENDARY NFT collected and a $500 free bet will be earned for each fighter collected at the REIGNMAKER tier

A free monthly UFC Fight Pass subscription will be available to ELITE tier NFT holders and LEGENDARY/REIGNMAKER tier holders will receive a full year of UFC Fight Pass

Users who acquire a LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER card will receive replica desktop championship belts, along with a DFS Freeroll with a first prize of a UFC 279 VIP Experience

Game assets will be playable in the upcoming Reignmakers UFC fantasy game

UFC 279 VIP Experience

The winner of the DFS Freeroll will win a trip to UFC 279 will take part in the following experiences:

Ticket in Floor F row G

Ceremonial Weigh-In Access

Dedicated Arena Entrance

UFC In-Venue Hospitality at Jack Daniels Lounge with UFC Guest Appearances

VIP Friday Night Event Featuring a Former UFC Champion

Post-Fight UFC Octagon Experience

Ceremonial Weigh-in Meet & Greet Opportunity

For more information on DraftKings Marketplace, Reignmakers and upcoming drops, customers can visit marketplace.draftkings.com. Read the official DraftKings press release about this partnership here.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Terms and conditions may apply,

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!