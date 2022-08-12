Air Jordan 7 “Citrus”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

I’ve written about this model before, but I consider the Air Jordan 7 one of the most underrated in the entire Air Jordan line. Now Jordan Brand will be dropping its latest retro of the model on Saturday with the Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” colorway for a retail price of $200.

The Air Jordan 7 "Citrus" is dropping this Saturday. Who's copping? pic.twitter.com/ZvKnqWbcUH — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 7, 2022

The Air Jordan 7 was on the feet of Michael Jordan for the 1991-92 season, which is noteworthy for the Bulls’ second straight NBA title, as well as the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 7 is something of a sibling to his popular Air Huarache line at the time and was inspired by an Afropop poster Hatfield came across in a shop in Portland. The shoe is also noteworthy for the lack of visible air and the dearth of Nike logos, the first move toward a more independent Jordan Brand which would rise in 1997. The model also saw the departure of Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon character from the ads with Bugs Bunny joining MJ in the promotional campaign.

The Air Jordan 7 was originally released in five colorways, however the “Citrus” colorway dropping on Saturday was not one of them. Rather, the “Citrus” colorway debuted in 2006 amidst a stream of other “lifestyle” inspired colorways, including the Chambray, Pacific Blue, Flint and women’s Black/Yellow. This year’s release features a black nubuck upper with citrus-colored stitching and hits of red and citrus throughout.

Best of luck to all trying to pick up a pair on Saturday!

Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan 7 Citrus Aug. 13 $200

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.