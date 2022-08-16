DraftKings NFT 2022 Reignmakers Football ELEVATE Drop Info

We have more information about the 2022 Reignmakers Football Collection! It’s time to break down all of the new details that were released about the upcoming ELEVATE Drop.
What is ELEVATE?
ELEVATE is the next Reignmakers Football drop, which will be introduced after Week 1 contests go live. For the first time, 2022 rookies will be introduced to Reignmakers through these packs, along with a couple of veteran additions.
ELEVATE Set Edition Counts
See the full breakdown of the ELEVATE supply in the table below. Approximately 40% of the entire 2022 season’s supply of Guaranteed Scarcity Offense and Defense Rookies are in the ELEVATE Set.
TOTAL ROOKIE DEBUT & ELEVATE SUPPLY BY PLAYER
|Position
|Players
|CORE
|RARE
|ELITE
|LEGENDARY
|REIGNMAKER
|Position
|Players
|CORE
|RARE
|ELITE
|LEGENDARY
|REIGNMAKER
|QB1
|33
|1000
|200
|50
|10
|1
|Skill Starters
|126
|1000
|200
|50
|10
|1
|Role Players
|54
|1000
|200
|50
|10
|1
|Additional Depth
|131
|300
|60
|15
|4
|1
|Kickers
|29
|1000
|200
|50
|10
|1
|DEF
|128
|300
|60
|15
|4
|1
|ROOKIES - Offense
|32
|2400
|480
|120
|20
|3
|ROOKIES - Defense
|32
|800
|160
|40
|8
|2
2022 ROOKIE DEBUT PREMIUM and BOOSTER Packs
ROOKIE DEBUT Pack Info
|Pack
|Quantity
|Price
|Contents
|Odds Overview
|Details
|Pack
|Quantity
|Price
|Contents
|Odds Overview
|Details
|2022 ROOKIE DEBUT PREMIUM PACK
|2,016
|$249.99
|5 2022 ROOKIE DEBUT Player Card NFTs (3 CORE, 1 RARE, 1 ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER)
|1 in 3 packs contain a LEGENDARY Card / 1 in 31.5 packs contain a REIGNMAKER Card
|Cards in these packs contain 2022 Rookies ONLY.
|2022 ROOKIE DEBUT SCOUT PACK
|5,120
|$29.99
|5 2022 ROOKIE DEBUT Player Card NFTs (4 CORE, 1 RARE)
|In both CORE and RARE: 75% are of the 32 Off. Rookies; 25% are of the 32 Def. Rookies
|Cards in these packs contain 2022 Rookies ONLY.
ELEVATE Packs
ELEVATE Pack Info
|Pack
|Quantity
|Price
|Contents
|Odds Overview
|Details
|Pack
|Quantity
|Price
|Contents
|Odds Overview
|Details
|ELEVATE REIGNMAKER
|20
|$29,999.99
|8 ELEVATE Player Card NFTs (7 LEGENDARY QB1 or SKILL STARTERS, 1 REIGNMAKER SuperStar or Brady/Kyler/Burrow REIGNMAKER)
|85% of ELEVATE REIGNMAKER Packs contain a REIGNMAKER SuperStar
|The ELEVATE REIGNMAKER Pack is built for an aspiring REIGNMAKER tier player. ALL 17 SuperStar REIGNMAKER Cards are in these packs. Remember: you cannot play a SuperStar from a lower rarity level than the contest!
|ELEVATE LEGENDARY
|1,389
|$1,999.99
|5 ELEVATE Player Card NFTs (3 RARE, 1 ELITE, 1 LEGENDARY)
|1 in 5.4 ELEVATE LEGENDARY Packs contain a REIGNMAKER Card
|The ELEVATE LEGENDARY Pack contains a large checklist of 545 REIGNMAKER tier ELEVATE Cards. REIGNMAKER tier Player Cards not in the LEGENDARY Packs are only the 20 SuperStar or QB1 REIGNMAKER Cards in REIGNMAKER Packs. LEGENDARY Cards are limited to QB1 and Skill Starters ONLY!
|ELEVATE ELITE
|7,467
|$399.99
|5 ELEVATE Player Card NFTs (3 CORE, 1 RARE, 1 ELITE OR LEGENDARY)
|1 in 6.9 ELEVATE ELITE Packs contain a LEGENDARY Card. 1 in 47.6 ELEVATE ELITE Packs contain a REIGNMAKER tier Card. All remaining ELEVATE ELITE Packs contain an ELITE tier QB1 or Skill Starter.
|Every ELEVATE ELITE Pack contains an ELITE or LEGENDARY tier ELEVATE Player Card. ELITE Cards are limited to QB1 and Skill Starters ONLY!
|ELEVATE RARE
|27,385
|$99.99
|5 ELEVATE Player Card NFTs (4 CORE, 1 RARE OR ELITE)
|1 in 3.98 ELEVATE RARE Packs contain an ELITE Card. 1 in 34.15 ELEVATE RARE Packs contain a LEGENDARY tier Card. All remaining ELEVATE RARE Packs contain a RARE tier QB1 or Skill Starter.
|Every ELEVATE RARE Pack contains a RARE or ELITE tier ELEVATE Player Card. RARE Cards are limited to QB1 and Skill Starters ONLY!
|ELEVATE CORE
|27,970
|$39.99
|5 ELEVATE Player Card NFTs (2 CORE QB1 OR SKILL STARTER, 2 CORE NON-QB1 OR SKILL STARTER, 1 RARE)
|1 in 8.3 ELEVATE CORE Packs contain an ELITE tier Card.
|Every ELEVATE CORE Pack contains a guaranteed RARE tier ELEVATE Player Card, as well as 2 guaranteed CORE cards of ONLY QB1 or Skill Starter Player Cards.
ROOKIE DEBUT Drop Schedule
ROOKIE DEBUT Drop Schedule
|Phase
|Date
|Premium Pack
|Quantity
|Date/Time Drop Opens
|Requires
|Phase
|Date
|Premium Pack
|Quantity
|Date/Time Drop Opens
|Requires
|Pre-Sale
|August 17th, 2022
|ROOKIE DEBUT PREMIUM
|720 packs
|12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends
|ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass
|Pre-Sale
|August 17th, 2022
|ROOKIE DEBUT SCOUT
|2,720 packs
|12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends
|RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass
|Public Sale
|August 18th, 2022
|ROOKIE DEBUT PREMIUM
|1,296 packs
|12 noon EST (1 per Customer) / 1PM EST (remove purchase limit)
|N/A
|Public Sale
|August 18th, 2022
|ROOKIE DEBUT SCOUT
|2,400 packs
|12 noon EST (1 per Customer) / 1PM EST (remove purchase limit)
|N/A
ELEVATE Drop Schedule
ELEVATE Drop Schedule
|Phase
|Date
|Premium Pack
|Quantity
|Date/Time Drop Opens
|Requires
|Phase
|Date
|Premium Pack
|Quantity
|Date/Time Drop Opens
|Requires
|Pre-Sale
|August 20th, 2022
|ELEVATE REIGNMAKER
|20 packs
|12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends)
|REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass
|Pre-Sale
|August 20th, 2022
|ELEVATE LEGENDARY
|720 packs
|12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends)
|ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass
|Pre-Sale
|August 20th, 2022
|ELEVATE ELITE
|2,720 packs
|12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends)
|RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass
|Pre-Sale
|August 21st, 2022
|ELEVATE RARE
|10,220 packs
|12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends)
|RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass
|Pre-Sale
|August 21st, 2022
|ELEVATE CORE
|10,220 packs
|12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends)
|ANY tier of Field Pass
|Public Sale
|August 22nd, 2022
|ELEVATE LEGENDARY
|940 packs
|12 noon EST (1 per Customer) / 1PM EST (remove purchase limit)
|N/A
|Public Sale
|August 23rd, 2022
|ELEVATE ELITE
|5,974 packs
|12 noon EST (1 per Customer) / 1PM EST (remove purchase limit)
|N/A
|Public Sale
|August 24th, 2022
|ELEVATE RARE
|27,231 packs
|12 noon EST (1 per Customer) / 1PM EST (remove purchase limit)
|N/A
|Public Sale
|August 25th, 2022
|ELEVATE CORE
|27,574 packs
|12 noon EST (1 per Customer) / 1PM EST (remove purchase limit)
|N/A
For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!