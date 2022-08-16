DraftKings NFT 2022 Reignmakers Football ELEVATE Drop Info

We have more information about the 2022 Reignmakers Football Collection! It’s time to break down all of the new details that were released about the upcoming ELEVATE Drop.

What is ELEVATE?

ELEVATE is the next Reignmakers Football drop, which will be introduced after Week 1 contests go live. For the first time, 2022 rookies will be introduced to Reignmakers through these packs, along with a couple of veteran additions.

ELEVATE Set Edition Counts

See the full breakdown of the ELEVATE supply in the table below. Approximately 40% of the entire 2022 season’s supply of Guaranteed Scarcity Offense and Defense Rookies are in the ELEVATE Set.

TOTAL ROOKIE DEBUT & ELEVATE SUPPLY BY PLAYER Position Players CORE RARE ELITE LEGENDARY REIGNMAKER Position Players CORE RARE ELITE LEGENDARY REIGNMAKER QB1 33 1000 200 50 10 1 Skill Starters 126 1000 200 50 10 1 Role Players 54 1000 200 50 10 1 Additional Depth 131 300 60 15 4 1 Kickers 29 1000 200 50 10 1 DEF 128 300 60 15 4 1 ROOKIES - Offense 32 2400 480 120 20 3 ROOKIES - Defense 32 800 160 40 8 2

2022 ROOKIE DEBUT PREMIUM and BOOSTER Packs

ROOKIE DEBUT Pack Info Pack Quantity Price Contents Odds Overview Details Pack Quantity Price Contents Odds Overview Details 2022 ROOKIE DEBUT PREMIUM PACK 2,016 $249.99 5 2022 ROOKIE DEBUT Player Card NFTs (3 CORE, 1 RARE, 1 ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER) 1 in 3 packs contain a LEGENDARY Card / 1 in 31.5 packs contain a REIGNMAKER Card Cards in these packs contain 2022 Rookies ONLY. 2022 ROOKIE DEBUT SCOUT PACK 5,120 $29.99 5 2022 ROOKIE DEBUT Player Card NFTs (4 CORE, 1 RARE) In both CORE and RARE: 75% are of the 32 Off. Rookies; 25% are of the 32 Def. Rookies Cards in these packs contain 2022 Rookies ONLY.

ELEVATE Packs

ELEVATE Pack Info Pack Quantity Price Contents Odds Overview Details Pack Quantity Price Contents Odds Overview Details ELEVATE REIGNMAKER 20 $29,999.99 8 ELEVATE Player Card NFTs (7 LEGENDARY QB1 or SKILL STARTERS, 1 REIGNMAKER SuperStar or Brady/Kyler/Burrow REIGNMAKER) 85% of ELEVATE REIGNMAKER Packs contain a REIGNMAKER SuperStar The ELEVATE REIGNMAKER Pack is built for an aspiring REIGNMAKER tier player. ALL 17 SuperStar REIGNMAKER Cards are in these packs. Remember: you cannot play a SuperStar from a lower rarity level than the contest! ELEVATE LEGENDARY 1,389 $1,999.99 5 ELEVATE Player Card NFTs (3 RARE, 1 ELITE, 1 LEGENDARY) 1 in 5.4 ELEVATE LEGENDARY Packs contain a REIGNMAKER Card The ELEVATE LEGENDARY Pack contains a large checklist of 545 REIGNMAKER tier ELEVATE Cards. REIGNMAKER tier Player Cards not in the LEGENDARY Packs are only the 20 SuperStar or QB1 REIGNMAKER Cards in REIGNMAKER Packs. LEGENDARY Cards are limited to QB1 and Skill Starters ONLY! ELEVATE ELITE 7,467 $399.99 5 ELEVATE Player Card NFTs (3 CORE, 1 RARE, 1 ELITE OR LEGENDARY) 1 in 6.9 ELEVATE ELITE Packs contain a LEGENDARY Card. 1 in 47.6 ELEVATE ELITE Packs contain a REIGNMAKER tier Card. All remaining ELEVATE ELITE Packs contain an ELITE tier QB1 or Skill Starter. Every ELEVATE ELITE Pack contains an ELITE or LEGENDARY tier ELEVATE Player Card. ELITE Cards are limited to QB1 and Skill Starters ONLY! ELEVATE RARE 27,385 $99.99 5 ELEVATE Player Card NFTs (4 CORE, 1 RARE OR ELITE) 1 in 3.98 ELEVATE RARE Packs contain an ELITE Card. 1 in 34.15 ELEVATE RARE Packs contain a LEGENDARY tier Card. All remaining ELEVATE RARE Packs contain a RARE tier QB1 or Skill Starter. Every ELEVATE RARE Pack contains a RARE or ELITE tier ELEVATE Player Card. RARE Cards are limited to QB1 and Skill Starters ONLY! ELEVATE CORE 27,970 $39.99 5 ELEVATE Player Card NFTs (2 CORE QB1 OR SKILL STARTER, 2 CORE NON-QB1 OR SKILL STARTER, 1 RARE) 1 in 8.3 ELEVATE CORE Packs contain an ELITE tier Card. Every ELEVATE CORE Pack contains a guaranteed RARE tier ELEVATE Player Card, as well as 2 guaranteed CORE cards of ONLY QB1 or Skill Starter Player Cards.

ROOKIE DEBUT Drop Schedule

ROOKIE DEBUT Drop Schedule Phase Date Premium Pack Quantity Date/Time Drop Opens Requires Phase Date Premium Pack Quantity Date/Time Drop Opens Requires Pre-Sale August 17th, 2022 ROOKIE DEBUT PREMIUM 720 packs 12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass Pre-Sale August 17th, 2022 ROOKIE DEBUT SCOUT 2,720 packs 12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass Public Sale August 18th, 2022 ROOKIE DEBUT PREMIUM 1,296 packs 12 noon EST (1 per Customer) / 1PM EST (remove purchase limit) N/A Public Sale August 18th, 2022 ROOKIE DEBUT SCOUT 2,400 packs 12 noon EST (1 per Customer) / 1PM EST (remove purchase limit) N/A

ELEVATE Drop Schedule

ELEVATE Drop Schedule Phase Date Premium Pack Quantity Date/Time Drop Opens Requires Phase Date Premium Pack Quantity Date/Time Drop Opens Requires Pre-Sale August 20th, 2022 ELEVATE REIGNMAKER 20 packs 12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends) REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass Pre-Sale August 20th, 2022 ELEVATE LEGENDARY 720 packs 12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends) ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass Pre-Sale August 20th, 2022 ELEVATE ELITE 2,720 packs 12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends) RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass Pre-Sale August 21st, 2022 ELEVATE RARE 10,220 packs 12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends) RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier Field Pass Pre-Sale August 21st, 2022 ELEVATE CORE 10,220 packs 12:00 noon EST (1 per eligible Field Pass) / 8:30pm EST (Pre-sale ends) ANY tier of Field Pass Public Sale August 22nd, 2022 ELEVATE LEGENDARY 940 packs 12 noon EST (1 per Customer) / 1PM EST (remove purchase limit) N/A Public Sale August 23rd, 2022 ELEVATE ELITE 5,974 packs 12 noon EST (1 per Customer) / 1PM EST (remove purchase limit) N/A Public Sale August 24th, 2022 ELEVATE RARE 27,231 packs 12 noon EST (1 per Customer) / 1PM EST (remove purchase limit) N/A Public Sale August 25th, 2022 ELEVATE CORE 27,574 packs 12 noon EST (1 per Customer) / 1PM EST (remove purchase limit) N/A

