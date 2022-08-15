$100k Genesis Collection Race to 450!

As collections continue to grow and lineups begin to take shape, we are offering a $100k prize pool to the most dedicated of collectors! You have until noon ET on 8/20 to keep building your roster and put yourself in the position of winning one of the following DK Dollar prizes:

- Collect 450 or more Unique CORE GENESIS Players and split a $25,000 Prize Pool

- Collect 450 or more Unique RARE GENESIS Players to split a $25,000 Prize Pool

- Top 5 Collectors of ELITE + Unique GENESIS Players will split a $50,000 Prize Pool:

- 1st: $25,000

- 2nd: $15,000

- 3rd: $5,000

- 4th: $3,000

- 5th: $2,000

We will determine the top Elite+ Collections by the number of UNIQUE players held at ELITE tier or higher

● FIRST TIEBREAKER: # Unique PLAYERS that are REIGNMAKER

● SECOND TIEBREAKER: # Unique Players that are LEGENDARY

● If a tie still occurs, holders will split the prize

Don’t forget that “lineups lock” on Saturday, August 20th at 12 p.m. ET*, so make sure your full team is ready. Continue building out your collection on the DK Marketplace and take home your share of $100,000 DK Dollars!

* DraftKings will take a snapshot on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET. At the time of the snapshot, DraftKings will tally the unique number of GENESIS collection Player Card NFTs a customer holds to determine the recipients of the prizes.

Reignmakers Football Disclaimer: Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Not available in HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, and WA. Number of NFTs needed to fill roster varies by contest. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at draftkings.com/reignmakers.