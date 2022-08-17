DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Week 1 Contest Lobby & New Deep Roster Info

2022 REIGNMAKERS FOOTBALL CONTESTS & WEEK ONE CONTEST MIX

EVERY WEEK OF THE SEASON, players of Reignmakers Football will compete in no-fee contests to win their share of over $1,000,000 in cash, plus thousands of Prize Player Card NFTs and other awesome things.

The contests for Week 1 are LIVE in the contest lobby, and with that major milestone, we wanted to share what to expect with Contests throughout the season.

Weekly Draft Groups & Prizing Levels for the Season

The following schedule will give an example of the draft groups available throughout the 2022 season, with approximate prizes by the draft group. This should be seen as an estimate that may be plus or minus 10% in any given week.

*Click to zoom on image

The Special contest theme in Week 1 is Field Pass Holder (1st)

The Special contest theme in Week 2 will be GENESIS (2nd)

Week 1 Contest Overview - Prizing by Tier

The Week 1 Contests award various prizes by tier! Please note that these ratios between tiers and draft groups will be generally representative of future weeks, although the Double Prize promotion is only live in Week 1.

Week 1 Contests to Watch for:

FIAT FRENZY (CLASSIC): The weekly main cash game in each tier! In the classic set, these contests carry around 2/3rds of the total weekly cash prizes, including consolation Prize Packs as well!

● CORE: $100K with $5K to 1st

● RARE: $150K with $10K to 1st

● ELITE: $300K with $100K to 1st (Week 1 Special top prize!)

● LEGENDARY: $200K with $20K to 1st

● REIGNMAKER: $200K with $30K to 1st

FIAT FRENZY (SHOWDOWN): Each showdown set in Week 1 will also have prizes including

● CORE: $20K with $1K to 1st

● RARE: $25K with $2K to 1st

● ELITE: $35K with $5K to 1st

● LEGENDARY: $60K with $10K to 1st

FIELD PASS SPECIALS (CLASSIC): With fields limited by a Field Pass holder snapshot, our 1st 5 $1 Million Reignmakers Football World Championship Qualifiers will come from the winners of each of these small-field Field Pass Specials in Week 1. Consolation Prizes also include Cash and Prize packs.

FEATURED PLAYER (ALL SETS): 6 athletes will be featured each week of the first 6 weeks of the season, where you can win player cards to help throughout the season. Often, you can use the cards you win in Draft Groups later in the same week! For Week 1:

● TNF: Tom Brady

● Sunday Classic: Javonte Williams, Keenan Allen and Kyler Murray

● SNF: Russell Wilson

● MNF: Austin Ekeler

Bankroll Booster: Each draft group and rarity tier has a special “top X win Y” format contest.

Winner Take All: Win $5K or more in our Winner take all format contest.

DFS Contest Ticket and Site Credit Contests also available!

ALSO SEE: VeeFriends x DraftKings Reignmakers Partner Contest to win a VeeFriend!

Prize Pack Party: Win Rare Player Card packs to use in upcoming contests.

- Not included in the $$ calcs at all.

Announcing a NEW “Deep Roster” Format starting Week 4

Based on feedback regarding increasing the fantasy contest utility of more Player Card positions, such as Defensive Players, Kickers and Tight Ends, we will be launching a weekly “Deep Roster” format starting in Week 4 which requires those positions to field a valid roster.

● We will be targeting $200,000 weekly in cash and prizes in this Draft Group.

● During the regular season, this will be prized on top of existing $1 Million per week of prizes. In other words - $200,000 per week of additional prizes will be paid out this year each week of the regular season, starting in Week 4.

● This new format will be in its own All Games draft group, typically locking on Thursday night and running until Monday night football ends on most weeks.

The roster and rarity requirements are as follows:

● 9-Player Card Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, DEF, K, FLEX (non-QB)

Card Rarity Requirements Rarity CORE RARE ELITE LEGENDARY REIGNMAKER Rarity CORE RARE ELITE LEGENDARY REIGNMAKER CORE ANY MAX 1 N/A N/A N/A RARE ANY MIN 8 MAX 3 N/A N/A ELITE ANY MIN 8 MIN 6 MAX 4 N/A LEGENDARY ANY MIN 8 MIN 6 MIN 5 MAX 6 REIGNMAKER ANY MIN 8 MIN 6 MIN 5 MIN 3

