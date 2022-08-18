DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Franchise Score Leaderboard

Building a collection of Player Card NFTs from the 2022 Reignmakers Football collection, officially licensed by the NFLPA, is at the heart of Reignmakers Football. By owning 2022 Reignmakers Football Player Card NFTs, you’ll have access to enter no-fee Reignmakers Football contests in the DraftKings app this season, to compete for over $1 Million per Week in cash, experiences, and other prizes.

In short, your 2022 Reignmakers Football Franchise Score is a measure of the greatness of your franchise of Player Card NFTs. Every Player Card NFT you own also contributes to your Franchise Score, and your position on the Franchise Score Leaderboard!

At various times during the season, there will be snapshots of the Franchise Score to determine who is eligible to receive bonus reward prizing, including private contest access, swag, experiences, and cash. The Top 10 Franchise scores as of November 30th, 2022, will even be awarded Qualifier Entries into the $1,000,000 Reignmaker Football World Championship in New Orleans, to compete for a share of the $1,000,000 in cash – including $250,000 to first place! Here’s how it works:

Overview

● You will earn a base amount of Franchise Score points for every Player Card NFT that you are holding in your Reignmakers Football collection, which is based on that card’s Rarity Tier.

● Cards from certain sets will receive a multiplier to their base Franchise Score points.

● Rookie cards will receive a 2x multiplier.

● If you are holding a 2022 Field Pass, your total Franchise Score will receive a boost of up to 5%, which is based on the highest rarity Field Pass that you own.

● Snapshots will capture your franchise score points and rank on the leaderboard at various points throughout the season to award prizing and rewards.

Base Franchise Score Points, based on Rarity Tier, are as follows:

Scoring System RARITY TIER BASE POINTS RARITY TIER BASE POINTS CORE 1 RARE 5 ELITE 25 LEGENDARY 100 REIGNMAKER 500

Certain sets will receive a multiplier to the Franchise Score, as follows:

Multiplier Info SET MULTIPLIER SET MULTIPLIER FIELD PASS PROMO Set 3x GENESIS Set 5x ELEVATE Set 2x PRIZE Set 2x CORE BOOSTER Set 1x IN-SEASON SIDE Sets 3x

Rookie Cards Receive a Multiplier, as follows:

Rookie Card Multiplier Info Is Rookie Card? MULTIPLIER Is Rookie Card? MULTIPLIER YES 2x

Field Pass Holder Bonus:

If you are holding a 2022 Field Pass, your total Franchise Score will receive a boost of up to 5%, which is based on the highest rarity Field Pass that you own.

Field Pass Holder Bonus Info MAXIMUM TIER BONUS MAXIMUM TIER BONUS CORE 0.01 RARE 0.02 ELITE 0.03 LEGENDARY 0.04 REIGNMAKER 0.05

Rewards Snapshots Overview Snapshot Theme Value Snapshot Theme Value Announcement: 8/X Snapshot: 9/1/22 Pre-season Top 10,000 Leaderboard Snapshot $250,000 cash + 100s of Prize Packs 11/30/22 Top 10 Qualify for World Championship 10 Qualifier entries ($25,000 value each) + consolation cash prizing

Full reward snapshot coming at the conclusion of preseason snap.

Future Season Utility of Player Card NFTs towards Franchise Score

All Player Card NFTs you hold will contribute to your Franchise Score points in future seasons at a reduced rate. The value of past season cards will be as follows:

Franchise Score Utility RARITY TIER BASE POINTS RARITY TIER BASE POINTS 1 Season Old 10% of current season value 2+ Seasons Old 5% of current season value

Finding Leaderboard Updates

The Franchise Score leaderboard will be updated once daily at X time to start the season. We expect this to become a real-time updating leaderboard mid-season in 2022. The leaderboard, along with your current score, can be found on the Reignmakers Football website.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!