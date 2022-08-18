Nike Air Adjust Force x AMBUSH: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

The Air Adjust Force returns on Friday for the first time since its mid-1990s heyday, albeit with some tweaks as it will be a collaboration with Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH. The shoe will drop in two colorways — Summit White/Black and Black/Psychic Purple — for a retail price of $210.

The Air Adjust Force first released in 1996 and you can probably tell thanks to its removable midfoot strap, which is definitely of that era. The strap came in a variety of interchangeable colors, making it popular among college teams, including North Carolina, and an option from the ubiquitous Eastbay catalog.

AMBUSH’s creative director teases an upcoming Nike Air Adjust Force collab.



One of the greatest team shoes ever, they featured an interchangeable strap and are set for a Retro return after originally releasing in 1996. https://t.co/SZd0WqBjKm pic.twitter.com/Hp77wXgklM — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 26, 2021

This drop will come in the aforementioned Summit White/Black and Black/Psychic Purple colorways. Both will feature a mix of Nike and AMBUSH branding, including on the back of the strap and on the heel of the midsole. The white colorway appears to feature leather while the black will be a mainly nubuck construction which Nike says “lets you dance the line between off-court style and runway flair.”

This is not the first time Ahn’s AMBUSH design house has collaborated with the Swoosh. There were four colorways of a special AMBUSH version of the Nike Dunk High — Flash Lime, Deep Royal, Active Fuchsia and Black/White — released in 2020 and 2021.

Best of luck to all trying to pick up one of these colorways on Friday!

