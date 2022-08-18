Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta”: What To Know, Sneaker Releases, Price, Where To Buy

Adidas and Yeezy will be restocking the popular Yeezy Boost 700 V2 in the Vanta colorway on Friday through the Adidas Confirmed app and the Yeezy Supply website for a retail price of $260.

The YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 returns in the Triple Black VANTA colorway, releasing Friday, August 19.

—> https://t.co/PgCwIxBkbf #ad pic.twitter.com/vOOZTqy3t9 — adidas alerts (@adidasalerts) August 17, 2022

The draw is currently open on the Confirmed app and will remain open until Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The draw will then take place at 11 a.m. ET and users will be notified of their draw results. Right from the Confirmed app, here’s how the draw works:

The Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” originally dropped in June 2019 and is a triple black colorway, utilizing a black mesh upper with a chunky black midsole featuring Boost and hits of Black suede and leather throughout to complete the look. Interestingly, this restock appears to be actually dropping at a lower price ($260) than its initial retail price in 2019 ($300).

I’ve written about several past models in the 700 line, which is Yeezy’s entry into the popular dad shoe market. The V2 does differ from its predecessor, the V1, notably in upper design, the mesh tongue and the addition of 3M elements. It’s also different than its successor, the V3, which does not feature Boost cushioning and has a plastic cage of sorts on the upper, leading to a more out-there design.

The shoe has an average sale price of $516 on StockX and has seen a price premium of 9 percent with 4 percent volatility.

The V2 may not be as popular as models such as the Wave Runner, but still maintains the hype that any release from the Yeezy line carries. Best of luck to any and all going for a pair!

