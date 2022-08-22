NFT News: Rare Pudgy Penguins NFT Sells for 400 ETH

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Rare Pudgy Penguins NFT Sells for 400 ETH

The rarest Pudgy Penguins NFT according to Lucky Trader rarity rankings sold for 400 ETH on Monday.

It’s the highest sale in terms of ETH for the collection, which has seen its floor price almost triple in the last month. The rare, mirrored-trait, green-background Penguin sold for 225 WETH back in September of 2021, back when ETH was around $3,505. Though it is the highest sale, it goes down as a $159,995 loss for OpenSea user CoinUnited due to the change in ETH price, which is $1,572 as of the afternoon of August 22.

Pudgy Penguins, which was acquired back in April, recently released its own marketplace and announced a line of toys. Crypto influencer Kaleo recently sung the NFT’s virtues in an August Twitter thread, setting off the recent price floor increase.

At the time of publish, the Pudgy Penguins floor price sits at 3.88 ETH, and has stayed relatively flat over the past 24 hours on 965 ETH volume of transactions. Over that same timeframe, 14 sharp wallets have sold 35 NFTs and 14 sharp wallets have bought 16 NFTs in the Pudgy Penguins collection. Catch up on other recent Pudgy Penguins news here.

Disclaimer: The author or members of the Lucky Trader staff may own NFTs discussed in this post. Furthermore, the information contained on this website or the Lucky Trader mobile application is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as financial advice.

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!