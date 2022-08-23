NFT News: Don’t Panic by XCOPY Sells for 500 ETH

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Don’t Panic by XCOPY Sells for 500 ETH

Don’t Panic, an NFT artwork created by famous artist XCOPY in February 2019, recently sold for 500 ETH, or $805,895.

The artist has not yet acknowledged the sale.

The artwork originally sold to vk_crypto on SuperRare for 1 ETH on March 6, 2019. In September 2020, it was purchased by moderatsart for 12 ETH, or $4,021. That buyer held the NFT until now and profited more than $800,000 on the sale, according to SuperRare’s transaction history.

XCOPY has a history of high price tag sales. His artwork Decay sold for 345.69 ETH, or $1.45 million at the time of purchase, and another artwork of his, Some Other As*hole, sold for 550 ETH, or $2.28 million at the time of purchase.

In March 2022, XCOPY released Max Pain, an open edition NFT available through Nifty Gateway, and sold more than $22 million worth in just 10 minutes. The collection has a floor price of 0.62 ETH on OpenSea currently.

This new sale follows two other notable sales in the NFT space — a rare, left-looking Pudgy Penguin recently sold for 400 ETH and a Chromie Squiggle by Snowfro with a rare “HyperRainbow” trait sold for 150 ETH.

Disclaimer: The author or members of the Lucky Trader staff may own NFTs discussed in this post. Furthermore, the information contained on this website or the Lucky Trader mobile application is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as financial advice.

