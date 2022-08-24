Air Max Penny 1 “Home”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

The Air Max Penny 1 returns in its “Home” colorway for the first time since the mid-1990s on Thursday, dropping on the Nike SNKRS app as well as several Nike retail partners for a price of $170.

As I noted for the Social Status collaboration last month, the Air Max Penny 1, which debuted for the 1995-96 NBA season, kicked off the vastly underrated Air Max Penny line, which epitomizes 1990s sneakers and Nike itself in that decade. Designed by Eric Avar, the shoe set the template for the rest of the Penny line with its wing on the lateral side, jeweled Swoosh and Air Max unit in the heel along with Penny’s 1 cent logo.

Beyond setting the standard for the Penny line, the Air Max Penny 1 debuted at the height of Penny’s prowess and popularity following the Magic’s trip to the 1995 NBA Finals. Nowhere was this more evident than in the shoes' iconic commercial campaign featuring Penny and Lil’ Penny, aka Chris Rock.

The Air Max Penny 1 has released several times over the years, especially in its OG “Orlando” colorway. However, this “Home” colorway is noteworthy as for whatever reason it has not been released since the shoe’s initial run in 1995-96. Nike calls it “a near 1:1 remake of the ‘90s original,” of course featuring the aforementioned jeweled Swoosh in royal blue, white piping and Penny’s 1 cent logo on the heel all on a white leather base with a pinstriped tongue meant to mimic the Magic’s classic 1990s uniforms.

The “Orlando” colorway already released earlier in August and there are rumors abound that the mostly black “All-Star” colorway could also be returning before the end of 2022. All in all, it’s a great time to be a fan of Penny Hardaway, the 1990s Orlando Magic and classic Nike basketball shoes.

Best of luck to all who will be going for a pair of this nostalgic pair of kicks.

