DraftKings Reignmakers Market Report: All Eyes on Bills-Rams

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Market Report | All Eyes on Bills/Rams

Here’s a look at the top risers and fallers in the DraftKings Reignmakers Marketplace since 5:00 p.m. ET yesterday:

Top Risers: CORE Tier

Isaiah McKenzie (+$7.95, 59%)

Stefon Diggs (+$5.17, 16%)

Tyreek Hill (+$3.87, 24%)

D’Andre Swift (+$2.98, 20%)

Joe Mixon (+$2.67, 12%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

Matthew Stafford (-$2.17, 7%)

Josh Allen (-$2.40, 6%)

Patrick Mahomes (-$1.95, 5%)

Jacoby Brissett (-$1.90, 17%)

James Conner (-$1.48, 15%)

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

Observations

One of the main trends driving price action over the past 14 hours has been the Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Rams matchup, which opens the 2022 NFL season. Collectors appear to be focusing on building lineups for the season-opening Showdown slate, which takes place on September 8. Both McKenzie and Diggs saw significant increases in floor price, though it is important to note that only 43 of a total 575 editions of McKenzie’s Booster Set Core card are currently in circulation. Notably, the #1/200 serial McKenzie Genesis Core card sold for $200 yesterday morning (serial number serves as a tie-breaker in the event multiple teams finish with the same score, which is especially important in single-game “Showdown” contests where player options are more limited.).

Just getting started with DraftKings Reignmakers? Be sure to check out our how-to guide.

On the other side of the game, Rams wide receivers Cooper Kupp (+4%) and Allen Robinson (+11%) missed the cut, but also saw their floor prices rise.

Interestingly enough, some of the biggest losers over the past 14 hours have also come from the season opener. Both starting quarterbacks in the game — Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen — saw their average floor price fall by approximately $2. One possible explanation here may be that collectors are taking profits after finding these cards in packs, as both Allen and Stafford rank within the top 10 in terms of most expensive player cards in the Core tier. It’s also possible we may see more downward pressure here, with so much of the supply currently hidden in packs. Only 19% of Allen’s Core cards and 17% of Stafford’s are currently in circulation.

Not sure how to attack building your first Reignmakers lineup? Check out Jason Bales’ early strategy tips.

*data retrieved at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: The author or members of the Lucky Trader staff may own NFTs discussed in this post. Furthermore, the information contained on this website or the Lucky Trader mobile application is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as financial advice.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!