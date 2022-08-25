Yeezy Foam Runner “Sand”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Adidas and Yeezy will be restocking the Yeezy Foam Runner “Sand” on August 26 through the Adidas Confirmed app and the Yeezy Supply website for a retail price of $90 for adults. There will also be full family sizing available.

Restocking August 26th

adidas Yeezy Foam Runner ‘Sand’

The draw is currently open on the Confirmed app. The draw will remain open until Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The draw will then take place at 11 a.m. ET and users will be notified of their draw results. Right from the Confirmed app, here’s how the draw works:

Not to be confused with the “Desert Sand” colorway, the “Sand” colorway originally released in March 2021. Similar to all the other Foam Runner models, the “Sand” colorway also features a one-piece foam upper constructed with multiple ventilation points, slip-on laceless styling and a high level of comfort. The shoe also is eco-friendly, as it blends harvested algae with Adidas’ own EVA material.

On StockX, the “Sand” colorway has an average sale price of $348 with 153% price premium with 11% volatility. Despite featuring a divisive design, to say the least, the Foam Runner remains a popular part of the Yeezy line. Even with summer winding down, these should be a coveted restock.

Best of luck to all of those who will be looking to secure their “Sand” Foam Runners!

