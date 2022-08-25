DraftKings Reignmakers Market Report: Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford Shift in Opposite Directions

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Market Report | August 25

Here’s a look at the top risers and fallers in the DraftKings Reignmakers Marketplace since 7:00 p.m. ET yesterday:

Top Risers: Core Tier

Kyler Murray (+$3.33, 13%)

Aaron Donald (+$2.50, 27%)

Cooper Kupp (+$1.91, 6%)

Skyy Moore (+$1.74, 77%)

D’Andre Swift (+$1.61, 10%)

Top Fallers: Core Tier

Jalen Hurts (-$6.66, 20%)

Matthew Stafford (-$2.49, 8%)

Ja’Marr Chase (-$1.69, 8%)

Patrick Mahomes (-$1.59, 12%)

Javonte Williams (-$1.50, 12%)

Observations:

While there is still plenty of action around the Bills-Rams season opener game, Thursday’s market report is a little less blue and yellow overall. The top riser over the past 12 hours has been Kyler Murray, whose Core card’s floor price is up $3.33 over the past 12 hours, and $7 over the past 48 hours. Murray is now the third most expensive quarterback on the market, behind only Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford, who face off in the season-opening slate. Kyler is currently more expensive on the secondary market than Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, who are both being drafted ahead of Murray in season-long and best ball fantasy football drafts, but get dinged in Reignmakers due to their SuperStar designations (rosters are limited to one SuperStar player per entry, making lineup construction around those players more difficult).

Aaron Donald’s price is up $2.50 as the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year continues to set the pace among defensive players. Collectors seem to be loading up on Rams defenders ahead of the September 8 Showdown contest, although cheaper entry points are available in Bobby Wagner ($6.99) and Jordan Fuller ($2.25).

The SuperStar designation is also likely driving the price action among top movers Swift, Mahomes and Chase. Despite being drafted among the top 17 players in best ball drafts on DraftKings this summer, Swift is not currently classified as a SuperStar in Reignmakers, making it possible to pair him in lineups with another top player. On the other hand, Chase and Mahomes both do have that designation, which has led to the market devaluing Core cards from this duo as lineups are being built and entered into contests ahead of Week 1.

*data retrieved at 7:10 a.m. ET.

