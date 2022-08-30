DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Featured Star Player Contest Series

The newest Reignmakers Football promo has arrived!

Over six NFL weeks, DraftKings will run a variety of dedicated contests at each rarity tier. Prizes will be specific editions of each player’s 2022 Reignmaker Prize Set NFTs.

Check out the full schedule for the contests below. Don’t miss out on your chance to win these unique NFTs.

Featured Stars Featured Set Athlete Position Category Core Player Cards Rare Player Cards Elite Player Cards Legendary Player Cards Reignmaker Player Cards Featured Set Athlete Position Category Core Player Cards Rare Player Cards Elite Player Cards Legendary Player Cards Reignmaker Player Cards W1 Classic Kyler Murray QB1 300 30 5 2 1 W1 Classic Keenan Allen Skill Starters 300 30 5 2 1 W1 Classic Javonte Williams Skill Starters 300 30 5 2 1 W1 SNF Russell Wilson QB1 300 30 5 2 1 W1 MNF Austin Ekeler Skill Starters 300 30 5 2 1

Kyler Murray

An electrifying dual-threat quarterback, Murray is looking to put together his best NFL season yet.

After locking up a long-term extension with the Cardinals, there should be no more distractions for the Oklahoma product. While Murray won’t have superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins at his disposal for the first six games of the season, Arizona did get him some help.

The Cardinals indirectly upgraded Christian Kirk for speedster Marquise Brown this offseason. Looking at the rest of Arizona’s receiving corps, it’s likely more promising than you thought.

Zach Ertz showed signs of life after a midseason trade to the Cardinals last season, Rondale Moore is expected to take another step, and A.J. Green is a reliable option as long as he stays healthy.

All of that said, Kyler doesn’t even need great receiving options to produce at an elite level. He has rushed for 500 or more yards in each of his last two seasons, racking up 11 touchdowns on the ground in 2020.

Look for Murray to take yet another leap this year.

Click HERE to RMF Classic - CORE - Featured Star [Win RARE + CORE Kyler Murray, QB1 Packs]

Keenan Allen

One of the most underrated receivers in the NFL is poised for another strong season in one of the league’s most dangerous offenses.

Allen has racked up 100 or more catches in four of his last five seasons, scoring at least six touchdowns in each of those campaigns.

The 30-year-old is one of the best route-runners in the NFL, and has already developed a phenomenal rapport with up-and-coming star Justin Herbert.

The Justin Herbert-to-Keenan Allen connection is STRONG pic.twitter.com/T3f6SUeW9i — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 13, 2020

The Chargers are looming as legit Super Bowl contenders ahead of the 2022 season, and Allen will lead the way for their receiving corps.

Click HERE to RMF Classic - CORE - Featured Star [Win RARE + CORE Keenan Allen, Skill Starter Packs]

Austin Ekeler

The AFC West is just stacked with talent, and Austin Ekeler is no exception.

Checking in as one of the most dangerous dual-threat running backs in the game, Ekeler racked up 911 rushing yards and 647 receiving yards in 2021, finishing with 20 total touchdowns.

At 27 years old, the Western Colorado product has gone from an undrafted free agent to one of the most lethal playmakers in the NFL.

While Keenan Allen is a star in his own right, Ekeler is the true fantasy gem from this team. Expect another elite campaign from him as the Chargers showcase their dominant offensive firepower on a weekly basis.

Click HERE to RMF Showdown - CORE - Featured Star [Win RARE + CORE Austin Ekeler, Skill Starter Packs] (DEN vs SEA)

Click HERE to RMF Showdown - CORE - Featured Star [Win RARE + CORE Austin Ekeler, Skill Starter Packs] (DEN vs SEA)

Javonte Williams

At long last, the Javonte Williams breakout campaign has arrived.

The 22-year-old flashed immense potential last year, but his production was relatively limited due to Melvin Gordon’s presence in the backfield. Yes, Gordon is still there, but even he admitted that the Broncos want Williams to run the show this season.

Javonte’s rookie year saw him rack up 903 rushing yards on 203 attempts (4.4 YPC). He also caught an impressive 43 balls, which is noteworthy considering the massive upgrade Denver brought in at quarterback.

Broncos country, and more importantly Javonte truthers, let’s ride.

Sorry, we had to do it.

Click HERE to RMF Classic - CORE - Featured Star [Win RARE + CORE Javonte Williams, Skill Starter Packs]

Russell Wilson

Speaking of Broncos country, look who’s next on the list.

Wilson and Denver are the perfect pairing. The Broncos have been looking for a true franchise quarterback to get the most out of their dynamic receiving corps, and Russ had run his course with the Seahawks.

Now, all parties get a fresh start and the 33-year-old quarterback is ready to roll this season. While Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy may be viewed as a slight step down from D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the two young Broncos could easily put up fantastic numbers since Wilson is working with an upgraded offensive line.

After dipping below 30 passing touchdowns for the first time in four seasons, expect a huge bounce-back campaign for Wilson.

Click HERE to RMF Showdown - CORE - Featured Star [Win RARE + CORE Russell Wilson, QB1 Packs] (TB vs DAL)

Click HERE to RMF Showdown - RARE - Featured Star [Win ELITE + RARE Russell Wilson, QB1 Packs] (TB vs DAL)

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!