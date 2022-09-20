What surprise characters might we see in Andor series?

The trailers for Andor have people excited for the forthcoming Disney+ series. We’ve seen Diego Luna’s titular hero as well as the return of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). But who else could we see pop up during the formative growth of the Rebellion? Let’s take a look.

Bail Organa

We’ve already just seen the senator from Alderaan in Obi-Wan Kenobi, so we know Jimmy Smits is ready, willing and able to return to the galaxy far, far away. Moreover, Smits’ Organa has long been tied to the efforts against the Emperor, both in the prequels and in later media such as Rogue One. Organa’s key role in the development of the Rebellion seems to suggest that at least a cameo is in order.

VERDICT: He got older, had to find some other adventures (aka, it seems likely).

Leia Organa

Once again we just saw Leia, played with aplomb by Vivien Lyra Blair, in Obi-Wan Kenobi. As much as Blair was one of the unexpected highlights of the Kenobi series, it seems likely that she would be too young to fit in the chronology here, so if Leia does appear she could be played by a new actress. After striking gold with Blair does Lucasfilm feel bold enough to go to the well once again and find another young actress with the qualities that evoke the late, great Carrie Fisher? Only time will tell, but perhaps the time in which Andor is set will prove to be when Leia fulfills the prophetic words of her adoptive father when he said, “There are many ways to lead. You just have to find yours.” Or perhaps Lucasfilm doesn't want to bring the Skywalkers into another series after bringing Luke into The Mandalorian and then Luke and Leia into Obi-Wan Kenobi. Even the children of the Chosen One need a break sometimes.

VERDICT: “I don’t know where you get your delusions, Laser-Brain” (aka, seems unlikely).

Kawlan Roken

Roken was introduced in Obi-Wan Kenobi as one of the leaders of the network called the Path on Jabiim. There he helped Jedi escape the clutches of the inquisitors and the Empire, bringing him into contact with Kenobi and a young Leia. Just before Obi-Wan goes off to fight Darth Vader in the finale, he encourages Roken to keep going, noting that there are not many leaders left. Roken replies that he is just getting started, which seems to be as good an indication as any that he is likely to appear in Andor after minimal screen time in Kenobi.

VERDICT: Like shooting womp rats in Beggar’s Canyon (aka, a near lock).

Reva (aka Third Sister)

Also introduced in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reva spent most of that series as one of the main antagonists. An inquisitor with a murky background, it is eventually revealed that Reva was a youngling in the Jedi Temple when Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader led his siege on the temple in the aftermath of Order 66. She survived and worked he way toward her ultimate revenge, but Vader saw through her and defeated her in lightsaber combat on Jabiim.

Last we saw Reva she had just returned young Luke Skywalker home to the Lars homestead after a change of heart prevented her from exacting her revenge on the son of Anakin Skywalker. She asks Obi-Wan if she’s become him (Vader) and Kenobi tells her no and that what she becomes is up to her. She throws down her inquisitor lightsaber and we don’t see what becomes of her from there. So she’s alive and could be looking to make trouble for the Empire.

VERDICT: Difficult to see. Always in motion is the future (aka, difficult to predict, but lean slightly toward no).

Ahsoka Tano

After faking her own death following Order 66, the padawan of Anakin Skywalker later appears in the animated sequel series Star Wars Rebels, where she is the Rebellion agent codenamed Fulcrum.

Rosario Dawson will be reprising the character in her own series set to debut on Disney+ in 2023 and it feels somewhat unlikely that she would come into contact with Andor here as all remaining Jedi have to operate in the shadows for fear of being discovered by the Empire during this time period. However, given her ties to the Rebellion as an intelligence-gathering spy in Rebels and the possibility to further whet the appetite for the Ahsoka series to come, it’s not out of the question we could see the Tortuga in a cameo role here.

VERDICT: “In my experience, when you think you understand the Force, you realize just how little you know” (aka, I liked her odds better in the Kenobi series, but I can’t rule out a cameo).

K-2S0

A reprogrammed security droid voiced by Alan Tudyk, K-2SO was already Cassian Andor’s partner by the time we meet the duo in Rogue One and was a key asset to the group’s efforts throughout the film. K-2SO would go with the crew of the newly named “Rogue One” to Scarif to steal the plans to the Death Star, noting that Cassian told him he had to.

It was actually somewhat surprising that K-2SO was not a part of this project, but it seems unlikely that Lucasfilm would leave the popular character out of the show entirely. It seems like too much of a slam dunk to not include the droid, but perhaps that leads credence to the idea that he won’t show up. I don't believe it though.

VERDICT: I’ll be there for you. Cassian said I had to (aka, it feels like he just HAS to show up).

Emperor Palpatine

I said in the lead-up to Obi-Wan Kenobi that I thought it was unlikely for the Emperor to show up, and low and behold there he was bringing Vader to heel in the finale. However, once again it feels unlikely for him to drop in Andor.

This series definitely feels like it could feature some political intrigue, but it feels as though that will all occur at a level just below Palpatine. We certainly will feel his presence, but I don’t think it’s necessary for him to appear on screen for his rule to drive the action and motivations of our heroes and villains. After his miraculous reappearance in “Rise of Skywalker” (don’t even get me started) I am of the “less is more” mindset when it comes to Sidious — although this should not be read an indictment of the work of Ian McDiarmid, as he always sinks his teeth into whatever material he is given with gusto.

VERDICT: “Everything that has transpired has done so according to my design” (aka, Palps is the puppet master, but for the purposes of this series he will remain as the man behind the curtain).

Other possibilities

Caleb Dume/Kanan Jarrus, Cal Kestis, Mace Windu (hey, we never actually saw him die), Hera Syndulla, Chopper, C-3P0, R2D2, Cad Bane, Boba Fett, the Bad Batch

If you have questions or just want to talk Star Wars, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. May the Force be with you!