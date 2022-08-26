Reignmakers Market Report for August 26: Stefon Diggs Rising, Travis Kelce Falling

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Market Report | August 26

Here’s a look at the top risers and fallers in the DraftKings Reignmakers Marketplace since 7:00 a.m. ET yesterday:

Top Risers: Core Tier

Stefon Diggs (+$8.77, 25%)

Davante Adams (+$23.50, 23%

Dameon Pierce (+$4.01, 101%)

Kareem Hunt (+$2.82, 55%)

Aaron Donald (+$2.25, 19%)

Top Fallers: Core Tier

Isaiah McKenzie (-$5.95, 30%)

Travis Kelce (-$3.56, 11%)

Matthew Stafford (-$3.28, 12%)

Kyler Murray (-$2.92, 10%)

Patrick Mahomes (-$2.91, 9%)

Observations:

Over the past 24 hours, Diggs has surpassed Cooper Kupp as the second-most expensive player among the Core tier (behind only Josh Allen). Diggs is particularly appealing in the short-term for two reasons: 1.) He can be used in the season opening Thursday slate, and 2.) He does not have a SuperStar designation, making it possible to stack Diggs with his SuperStar quarterback Allen in those contests. Texans rookie RB Dameon Pierce is another notable riser, coming off an impressive six-carry, 37 yard, one touchdown preseason performance that has set the fantasy football community abuzz.

On the other side of the coin, top QBs Mahomes and Stafford continue to bleed value, as both players’ Core cards are now down around $7 compared to earlier in the week. McKenzie has fallen the most over the past 24 hours after being featured as a top riser earlier in the week. McKenzie’s Booster Set Core card briefly bottomed out at $5 earlier this morning before rebounding to $11 at the time of writing.

*data retrieved at 7:10 a.m. ET.

