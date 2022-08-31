Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Archive”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Tom Sachs and Nike are set to drop the second colorway of the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe this week, on September 1 on NikeCraft.com and on September 2 on SNKRS, for a retail price of $110.

Available September 1st at https://t.co/YbPFqnqU7g and September 2nd worldwide. pic.twitter.com/liwORfIlyR — Tom Sachs (@tom_sachs) August 25, 2022

The first colorway of the General Purpose Shoe released on June 10 and that colorway talked about being boring and that your sneakers should not be the most exciting thing about you. This colorway continues in that same vein by espousing the belief that, “Creativity is the enemy.” The campaign breaks down the shoe’s ethos like this:

“Just because you can doesn’t always mean you should. Resist newness for newness’ sake. Build on a proven foundation and innovate incrementally. Study what came before: its shape, its weight, its colors, who it’s for and what it does. Use, observe, design, build, test, fail, repeat. True development is the practice of continuous refinement.”

Much like Nike’s other collaboration with Sachs — such as the “Mars Yard” and “Mars Yard 2.0” — simplicity is the name of the game here. The design is minimalist and not necessarily intended to be a head-turner or especially futuristic, unlike, say, something like a Yeezy. This colorway appears to have a similar build quality to the original, albeit this time with a yellow upper featuring a tan midsole, white Swoosh, black outsole and orange pull tabs.

The colorway has been dubbed the “Archive” seemingly because Nike says, “We opened up the archive, wore it out, stripped it down, kept what worked and added what was missing in pursuit of a perennial sneaker.” As a result, this colorway retains some similarity to something classic from Nike’s back catalog like a Killshot in the same way the original colorway did.

The original colorway is currently selling for an average price of $368 on StockX with a 244% price premium and 11% volatility. While certainly less popular than the Mars Yard, the General Purpose Shoe definitely found an audience and should be very popular, either to rock or to resell.

Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!