Nike Zoom Cortez x sacai: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Nike continues to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Cortez with its latest collaboration with sacai, set to drop on Wednesday, August 31, for a retail price of $185.

Nike Zoom Cortez x sacai “University Red”

As I wrote about before, the Cortez is one of Nike’s earliest icons, debuting in time for the 1972 Olympics. From its beginning as a track shoe, the Cortez has evolved into a streetwear shoe, featuring collaborations with Union, Kendrick Lamar and Stranger Things.

Sacai and Chitose Abe are no stranger to the Swoosh, bringing a distinctive flair featuring a spliced-together aesthetic of double Swooshes, tongues and midsoles to some of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes. This includes double collabs with Fragment in grey and navy on the LD Waffle, with CLOT on the Kiss of Death LD Waffle, on a trio of colorways of the LD Waffle with Undercover and on a quartet of colors of the Nike Blazer with Kaws.

This Zoom Cortez release probably most closely resembles the Sport Fuchsia Game Royal sacai Vaporwaffle in invoking the classic Cortez look seen in “Forrest Gump,” but with a modern twist. This time around, in addition to double everything, the build includes suedes and nylons as well as a forefoot Zoom unit added to the mix for a little extra comfort. Nike also notes that the carved-up midsole keeps the original’s wedge shape design, combining vintage and futuristic aesthetics.

Nike x sacai collabs tend to be very popular, and given this is a classic look and colorway, this one could go quick. Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair.

