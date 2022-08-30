Reignmakers Market Report for August 30: Laviska Shenault Rising, Patrick Mahomes Falling

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Market Report | August 30

Here’s a look at the top risers and fallers in the DraftKings Reignmakers Marketplace over the past 24 hours.

Top Risers: Core Tier

Laviska Shenault (+$5.50, 220%)

Ja’Marr Chase (+$4.32, 22%)

Joe Burrow (+$2.62, 9%)

Michael Pittman Jr. (+$2.33, 21%)

Russell Wilson (+$2.20. 10%)

Top Fallers: Core Tier

Geno Smith (-$4.75, 23%)

George Kittle (-$3.95, 24%)

Patrick Mahomes (-$3.94, 12%)

Kyle Pitts (-$3.35, 18%)

Davante Adams (-$3.13, 14%)

Observations:

Shenault is the day’s top riser following Monday’s trade to the Carolina Panthers. Collectors seem bullish on the idea of a fresh start for ‘Viska, even though the wide receiver depth chart in Carolina is not exactly wide open.

Bengals teammates Chase and Burrow are both up over the past 24 hours, suggesting collectors may be putting together Cincinnati stacks ahead of the team’s Week 1 opener vs. the Steelers. Since Chase has a SuperStar designation on the platform and Burrow does not, the two are able to be included together in the same lineup.

Wilson’s floor price has hit a new high, as the Broncos signal-caller currently sits as the ninth-most expensive quarterback in the marketplace.

Price discovery continues to take place on Smith’s player cards, as the weekend’s top riser is now the top faller over the past day. Due to having a more limited supply of cards in circulation, Smith remains more expensive than Mahomes in the Core tier — Mahomes’ floor price has hit its lowest point since Lucky Trader began tracking. Now the 11th-most expensive quarterback at the Genesis Core level, Mahomes may be entering a buy window as Kansas City prepares to take on Arizona in a game that currently has the highest total on DraftKings Sportsbook.

*data retrieved at 7:05 a.m. ET.

