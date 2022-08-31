 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of September

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of September.

By Andy Silva

September starts off hot with the next colorway of the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe will release on Nikecraft.com on Sept. 1 and on SNKRS on Sept. 2. That is then immediately followed by the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Slate and the Air Jordan 6 “Georgetown” on Sept. 3.

Of course, the big drop of the month will be the Air Jordan 3 Fire Red on Sept. 10. This OG colorway returning with the classic “Nike Air” on the back should be an extremely anticipated drop even with a retail price of $210.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!

Sneaker Release Schedule for September

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Archive Sept.1 $110
Nike Women's Dunk Low White and Sail Sept.1 $110
Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 Black and White Sept.1 $110
Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 Surfman Sept.1 $110
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Color of the Month Sept.1 $150
Nike ACG Air Deschutz+ SE Dark Driftwood Sept.1 $85
Reebok Question Mid Chalk / Core Black / Vector Blue Sept.1 $160
Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Archive Sept. 2 $110
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE White/Metallic Gold/Black Sept. 2 $120
Women's Air Jordan 1 Low SE Light Olive/White/Sail Sept. 2 $120
Women's Nike Dunk Low Pink Oxford/Phantom/Lemon Wash/Light Thistle Sept. 2 $100
Women's Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Light Olive/Sail/White/Black Sept. 2 $135
New Balance 9060 Black with castlerock and rain cloud Sept. 2 $150
Adidas HU NMD S1 Ryat Sept. 2 $250
Nike Dunk Low Retro Racer Blue/White/Racer Blue Sept. 3 $100
Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Slate Sept. 3 $230
Nike Air Trainer SC High White and Tart Sept. 3 $130
Air Jordan 6 Magnet and College Navy Sept. 3 $200
Air Jordan 5 Low PSG Sept. 3 $200
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX Pale Ivory and Shimmer Sept. 7 $140
Women's Nike Air More Uptempo Wheat and Gum Light Brown Sept. 7 $170
Women's Air Jordan 1 Mid Chutney/Black/White/Taxi Sept. 7 $125
Nike Air Max Penny Photon Dust and Summit White Sept. 8 $170
Nike Air Pegasus 83 Sail and Light Chocolate Sept. 8 $100
Women's Nike Dunk Low Medium Olive Sept. 9 $110
Nike Dunk High Vintage Pecan and Sail Sept. 9 $135
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium Vintage Pecan Sept. 9 $150
Air Jordan 3 Fire Red Sept. 10 $210
Women's Air Jordan 5 Retro Low Sept. 10 $180
Nike Air Humara x Jacquemus Light Bone and Gold Sept. 10 $170
Nike Air Humara x Jacquemus Ale Brown and Gold Sept. 10 $170
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Enamel Green and Sail Sept. 13 $130
Nike Air Force 1 Vintage Photon Dust and Sail Sept. 13 $130
Women's Nike Air Force 1 University Blue Sept. 17 $125
Women's Nike Dunk Low Wheat and Gum Light Brown Sept. 20 $120
Women's Nike Air More Uptempo Wheat and Gum Light Brown Sept. 20 $170
Nike Dunk High 1985 Barely Rose Sept. 27 $140
Women's Nike Dunk High 1985 Arctic Orange Sept. 27 $140

