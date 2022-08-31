Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of September

September starts off hot with the next colorway of the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe will release on Nikecraft.com on Sept. 1 and on SNKRS on Sept. 2. That is then immediately followed by the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Slate and the Air Jordan 6 “Georgetown” on Sept. 3.

Of course, the big drop of the month will be the Air Jordan 3 Fire Red on Sept. 10. This OG colorway returning with the classic “Nike Air” on the back should be an extremely anticipated drop even with a retail price of $210.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!